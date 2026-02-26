Delhi Man Slits Pregnant Wife, Three Daughters' Throat In Desire Of Son

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A quiet street in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli woke up to a scene of unimaginable horror on Wednesday morning. A 27-year-old woman, two months pregnant, and her three young daughters were found murdered inside their, throats slit in what police have described as an “extremely brutal” crime.

The accused, identified as Munchun Kewat, remains on the run. Investigators believe he allegedly killed his wife, Anita, and their daughters aged three, four and five, before fleeing the area.

Bodies Discovered in Pool of Blood

The killings came to light around 8 am after neighbours alerted police. A team from the local station rushed to the house in Chandan Vihar and found the bodies lying inside a ground-floor room, surrounded by blood.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami told Hindustan Times that officers discovered the woman and her children inside the room following the early morning call.

According to police, the victims’ injuries were inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. The wounds were so deep that their windpipes had been severed, underscoring the savagery of the attack.

Nephew Stumbles Upon Scene

It was a 10-year-old nephew who first encountered the chilling sight. The boy had gone to the house early Wednesday, hoping to accompany Kewat to work at Azadpur Mandi, where he sold vegetables.

Anita’s sister-in-law, Sugni Devi, 36, said the child had been insisting on visiting the market. “He had been pestering us that he wanted to go to the market, so we told him to go with Munchun. Around 6:30–7 am, he went to their house,” she said.

The boy later recounted what he saw. The main gate was shut from the outside, prompting him to open it before stepping in. The room’s door was open, the curtain drawn up. Inside, he found the family lying motionless, blood pooled around them.

Motive Under Investigation

With Kewat missing, police are probing multiple angles, including the possibility of an extramarital relationship. However, preliminary inquiries suggest the killings may have been driven by his alleged preference for a male child, news agency PTI reported.

Officers suspect that Anita and her daughters may have been intoxicated before their throats were slit.

The family lived in a single-room accommodation in Chandan Vihar, while Kewat’s two elder brothers resided three streets away with their families in rented homes. He worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi.