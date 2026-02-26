A 27-year-old woman and her three young daughters were found murdered in their home. The crime is described as extremely brutal.
Delhi Man Slits Pregnant Wife, Three Daughters' Throat In Desire Of Son
The husband, Munchun Kewat, is the prime suspect and is on the run. A nephew discovered the gruesome scene. Police are investigating motives, including a possible preference for a male child and suspect the victims were intoxicated.
A quiet street in north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli woke up to a scene of unimaginable horror on Wednesday morning. A 27-year-old woman, two months pregnant, and her three young daughters were found murdered inside their, throats slit in what police have described as an “extremely brutal” crime.
The accused, identified as Munchun Kewat, remains on the run. Investigators believe he allegedly killed his wife, Anita, and their daughters aged three, four and five, before fleeing the area.
Bodies Discovered in Pool of Blood
The killings came to light around 8 am after neighbours alerted police. A team from the local station rushed to the house in Chandan Vihar and found the bodies lying inside a ground-floor room, surrounded by blood.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Hareshwar Swami told Hindustan Times that officers discovered the woman and her children inside the room following the early morning call.
According to police, the victims’ injuries were inflicted with a sharp-edged weapon. The wounds were so deep that their windpipes had been severed, underscoring the savagery of the attack.
Nephew Stumbles Upon Scene
It was a 10-year-old nephew who first encountered the chilling sight. The boy had gone to the house early Wednesday, hoping to accompany Kewat to work at Azadpur Mandi, where he sold vegetables.
Anita’s sister-in-law, Sugni Devi, 36, said the child had been insisting on visiting the market. “He had been pestering us that he wanted to go to the market, so we told him to go with Munchun. Around 6:30–7 am, he went to their house,” she said.
The boy later recounted what he saw. The main gate was shut from the outside, prompting him to open it before stepping in. The room’s door was open, the curtain drawn up. Inside, he found the family lying motionless, blood pooled around them.
Motive Under Investigation
With Kewat missing, police are probing multiple angles, including the possibility of an extramarital relationship. However, preliminary inquiries suggest the killings may have been driven by his alleged preference for a male child, news agency PTI reported.
Officers suspect that Anita and her daughters may have been intoxicated before their throats were slit.
The family lived in a single-room accommodation in Chandan Vihar, while Kewat’s two elder brothers resided three streets away with their families in rented homes. He worked as a vegetable seller at Azadpur Mandi.
Frequently Asked Questions
What happened in Samaypur Badli?
Who is the accused?
The accused has been identified as Munchun Kewat, who is currently on the run. He is believed to be the husband of the woman and father of the children.
How were the victims killed?
The victims' throats were slit with a sharp-edged weapon. Police suspect they may have been intoxicated before the attack.
What is the possible motive for the killings?
The motive is under investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest it may have been driven by an alleged preference for a male child.