Decades-Old Two-Child Policy For Rajasthan Local Polls Scrapped, Sparks Political Storm

In a major policy reversal, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday withdrew the decades-old two-child norm that barred individuals with more than two children from contesting municipal and panchayat elections. The decision was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and is set to be introduced as a bill in the ongoing Budget Session of the Assembly.

The rule was originally implemented nearly 30 years ago during the tenure of former Chief Minister Bhairon Singh Shekhawat. It had disqualified those with more than two children from contesting local body polls and also restricted promotions for government employees falling under the category.

Congress Attacks Rajasthan Govt

The move comes ahead of upcoming municipal and panchayat elections in the state, triggering sharp political reactions. The opposition Indian National Congress has accused the government of acting under the ideological influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), especially in light of recent remarks by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and preacher Dhirendra Shastri encouraging larger families among Hindus.

At a press conference, ministers including Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore rejected the allegations, stating that population awareness has increased and the restriction is no longer necessary. Rathore said the decision was not influenced by RSS ideology, arguing that if it were, the government would have promoted even larger families.

Congress leaders have strongly objected, questioning why the BJP-led government overturned a policy introduced by a former BJP chief minister. The party said it would decide its stand after consultations once the bill is formally tabled in the Assembly.

With elections around the corner, the rollback has placed the Sharma government at the centre of a growing political debate, setting the stage for a heated showdown in the days ahead.