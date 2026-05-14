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HomeCitiesUP Storm Havoc Kills 56 As Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Batters State; Prayagraj Worst Hit

UP Storm Havoc Kills 56 As Heavy Rain, Thunderstorm Batters State; Prayagraj Worst Hit

At least 56 people were killed across several districts of Uttar Pradesh after powerful storms, heavy rain, dust storms and lightning caused widespread destruction on Wednesday.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 May 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Storms killed 56 in Uttar Pradesh; many injured.
  • Prayagraj district reported the highest number of deaths.
  • Rescue efforts are underway; compensation measures planned.
  • CM ordered immediate relief and assistance for victims.

A powerful storm system accompanied by heavy rain, dust storms and lightning swept across several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, leaving at least 56 people dead and many others injured in one of the state’s deadliest spells of extreme weather this season.

The devastation was reported from multiple districts, including Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Chandauli, Sonbhadra and Badaun. Officials said rescue and relief operations were launched soon after the storm struck the affected regions.

Prayagraj emerged as the worst-hit district, with authorities officially confirming 16 deaths. Fatalities were also reported from Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Badaun, Chandauli and Sonbhadra as strong winds and intense rainfall caused widespread destruction across the state.

Prayagraj Reports Highest Casualties

In Prayagraj alone, officials said the storm claimed the lives of women, children and men across several areas of the district.

According to district authorities, the deaths included five women, four children and eight men. The worst-affected regions included Handia, where seven people died, followed by Phulpur with four deaths, Soraon with three and Meja with two. One fatality was also reported from the Sadar area.

Officials said five other people suffered injuries during the storm, while significant damage to property and livestock was also recorded. Authorities reported the loss of 20 animals and damage to at least 16 houses due to the severe weather conditions.

Additional District Magistrate (Finance and Revenue) Vineeta Singh said officials were still collecting detailed information from different tehsils, indicating that the number of casualties in Prayagraj could rise further.

ALSO READ | Over 500 Flights Delayed As Sudden Storm, Rain And Hail Lash Delhi

State Government Yet To Release Consolidated Toll

The Uttar Pradesh government has not yet issued a consolidated statewide death toll linked to the storm and rain-related incidents.

A senior state government official said authorities were still gathering reports from affected districts before announcing compensation measures for victims’ families.

“We are in the process of collecting figures, and after that, the state government will announce compensation accordingly,” the official said.

The widespread destruction has once again raised concerns over the increasing impact of sudden extreme weather events across several parts of north India during the summer season.

ALSO READ | Delhi-NCR Witnesses Light Rainfall, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thunderstorm And Hail

CM Yogi Orders Immediate Relief And Compensation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the disaster and directed officials across departments to visit affected areas and ensure immediate assistance to victims.

The chief minister also instructed authorities to provide compensation to people affected by unseasonal rain, storms and lightning strikes across Uttar Pradesh.

In a statement, the Chief Minister’s Office said Yogi had ordered officials to complete relief distribution work within 24 hours and ensure that all affected families receive necessary support without delay.

Before You Go

Breaking: Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Results Declared

Input By : Saurabh Mishra

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people died in the Uttar Pradesh storm?

At least 56 people died across several districts of Uttar Pradesh due to a powerful storm. The exact number may increase as more information is collected.

Which districts were most affected by the storm?

Prayagraj was the worst-hit district, with other affected areas including Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Unnao, Kanpur Dehat, Chandauli, Sonbhadra, and Badaun.

What kind of damage did the storm cause?

The storm caused widespread destruction with heavy rain, dust storms, and lightning. It resulted in deaths, injuries, damage to at least 16 houses, and the loss of 20 animals.

Has the government announced compensation for victims?

The Uttar Pradesh government is in the process of collecting figures from affected districts to announce compensation measures for the victims' families.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 14 May 2026 09:28 AM (IST)
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UP News Prayagraj News Up Weather News
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