Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Rekha Gupta visited hospital, assessed healthcare services.

She interacted with patients, heard their experiences and suggestions.

Cleanliness, medicine availability, care quality were reviewed.

Government reaffirmed commitment to timely, dignified, quality healthcare.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital in Mayur Vihar Phase-II to assess healthcare services and hear directly from patients and their families. During the visit, she reviewed key aspects of the hospital's functioning, including cleanliness, medicine availability and the quality of medical care, while reaffirming the Delhi Government's commitment to delivering timely and dignified healthcare to every resident.

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CM Interacts With Patients And Families

During her visit, the Chief Minister spent time speaking with patients and their attendants, listening carefully to their experiences, suggestions and expectations. Stressing the importance of public participation in improving healthcare, she said, "direct public engagement is the foundation of a better healthcare system."

The interaction formed a key part of the visit, reflecting the government's focus on understanding people's experiences within public healthcare facilities.

Hospital Facilities And Services Reviewed

Alongside meeting patients, Rekha Gupta inspected several aspects of the hospital's operations. She reviewed cleanliness standards, checked the availability of medicines and assessed the quality of healthcare services being provided.

Following the inspection, she instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the required improvements are carried out without delay.

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Government Reaffirms Commitment To Quality Healthcare

The Chief Minister reiterated that maintaining the trust of every patient remains a top priority for the Delhi Government. Reaffirming the administration's commitment to accessible and patient-centric healthcare, she said, "The trust of every patient is of utmost importance to the Delhi Government," while adding that ensuring "timely, dignified, and quality healthcare for every citizen of Delhi" continues to be the government's highest priority. She also emphasised that the government remains committed to strengthening the public healthcare system so that every resident can access reliable medical services without delay.