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HomeCitiesDelhi-NCR Witnesses Light Rainfall, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thunderstorm And Hail

Delhi-NCR Witnesses Light Rainfall, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thunderstorm And Hail

Delhi witnessed light rain as IMD issued an orange alert warning of thunderstorms, lightning and hail across the city.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 May 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi experienced cloudy skies and light rainfall with an orange alert.
  • Thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and strong winds were forecast for Delhi.
  • Maximum temperatures settled below normal; minimums were above normal.

New Delhi: The national capital witnessed a partially cloudy sky and light rainfall in some areas on Wednesday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning and hail in parts of the city till late at night.

According to IMD data recorded till 5.30 pm, Safdarjung and Lodhi Road weather stations recorded trace rainfall, while Palam recorded 0.1 mm of rainfall. Ridge recorded 0.2 mm of rainfall, and Ayanagar did not receive any rain.

The IMD issued an orange alert ('be prepared'), warning of light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and hail, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph over several parts of Delhi, including Central, East, North East, North West, South, South East, South West and West Delhi.

The warning was forwarded to the Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), with authorities advising residents to follow safety guidelines during the thunderstorm activity.

The maximum temperature in the national capital settled below normal at most weather stations. Safdarjung, the city's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.2 degrees Celsius, 0.3 degrees below normal.

Palam recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, 2.9 degrees below normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 37.8 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees below normal. Ridge and Ayanagar recorded maximum temperatures of 38.1 degrees Celsius and 38.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, both 1.8 degrees below normal.

Minimum temperatures remained above normal at some stations. Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 26.4 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, while Lodhi Road recorded 26.8 degrees Celsius, 2.4 degrees above normal.

Ayanagar recorded 25.4 degrees Celsius, 1.8 degrees above normal. Palam and Ridge recorded minimum temperatures of 24.6 degrees Celsius and 23.2 degrees Celsius, respectively, below normal by 0.8 degrees and 0.5 degrees.

The IMD has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "moderate" category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 147 at 4 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). According to CPCB standards, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 13 May 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
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Delhi Rain Delhi Weather Thunderstorm IMD Alert
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