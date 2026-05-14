Over 500 Flights Delayed As Sudden Storm, Rain And Hail Lash Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi experienced severe storms with 100 km/hr winds and hail.

Over 500 flights were delayed due to adverse weather conditions.

The storm brought a sharp temperature drop after humid heat.

Temperatures are expected to rise again from Thursday.

Delhi witnessed a dramatic change in weather on Wednesday evening as powerful winds, intense localised rainfall and hailstorms swept across parts of the capital, disrupting normal life and severely affecting flight operations.

Strong winds reaching speeds of nearly 100km/hr lashed several areas, while heavy showers and hail were reported in parts of south and south-west Delhi. The sudden storm system caused widespread disruption at the airport, with officials confirming that more than 500 flights were delayed, 15 diverted, and six forced to carry out “go-arounds” because of adverse weather conditions, according to Hindustan Times.

The severe weather activity was triggered by soaring daytime temperatures combined with moisture linked to an active western disturbance, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Palam recorded the highest wind speed at 98km/hr, while Safdarjung and Pusa registered gusts of 72km/hr.

Sudden Weather Shift Brings Sharp Temperature Drop

The capital had earlier experienced brief drizzle and gusty winds during the day, offering temporary relief from the intense heat. However, rising humidity levels and strong sunshine later pushed the “feels like” temperature close to 44 degrees Celsius by evening, despite the actual maximum temperature staying below 40 degrees Celsius.

By around 8 pm, conditions deteriorated rapidly across the city. The IMD subsequently issued an orange alert for several parts of Delhi, including north, south-west, south and south-east districts, warning residents about severe weather conditions.

“We had extremely strong winds, touching 98km/hr. There was also a dip in temperature after 8pm across most parts of the city by 10-11 degrees,” an IMD official said.

The sharp fall in temperature brought temporary respite from the oppressive heat, but the stormy conditions also created hazardous situations in several areas.

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Hail Reported In Several Parts Of South Delhi

Residents reported hailstorm activity in multiple neighbourhoods, especially across south and south-west Delhi. Areas including Dhaula Kuan, Moti Bagh and Uttam Nagar witnessed hail accompanied by strong winds and rain.

Rainfall figures remained relatively modest despite the intensity of the storm system. Till 8.30 pm, Palam recorded 2 mm of rainfall, while Safdarjung received 1.8 mm, according to IMD data.

Even so, the sudden weather shift left many residents surprised, particularly after a day dominated by humid conditions and scorching heat.

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Temperatures Likely To Rise Again From Thursday

The IMD has indicated that the brief spell of stormy weather is unlikely to continue beyond Wednesday night.

Officials said dry westerly to northwesterly winds are expected to return from Thursday onwards, leading to a steady increase in temperatures across Delhi and other parts of northwest India over the coming days.

“No rain is expected from Thursday, so there will be a gradual rise in temperature across northwest India over the next seven days, including over Delhi, where it can rise by 3-4 degrees,” an IMD official said.

The weather department has forecast that Delhi’s maximum temperature could climb to nearly 42 degrees Celsius by Sunday as heat conditions intensify once again.