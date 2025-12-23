Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP: 2 Killed, 16 Injured As 6 Vehicles Collide Due To Fog In Amethi

UP: 2 Killed, 16 Injured As 6 Vehicles Collide Due To Fog In Amethi

Station House Officer Vivek Singh said the accident occurred near the Amethi-Sultanpur turn when a truck hit the roadside railing due to poor visibility caused by fog.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amethi (UP): Two people were killed and 16 others injured after six vehicles collided in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district amid dense fog on Tuesday morning, police said.

The incident took place near an under-bridge in the Musafirkhana police station area.

Station House Officer Vivek Singh said the accident occurred near the Amethi-Sultanpur turn when a truck hit the roadside railing due to poor visibility caused by fog. He said three other trucks, a car and a bus coming from behind subsequently rammed into each other, leading to a pile-up of multiple vehicles.

Singh said two people died on the spot while 16 passengers were injured in the accident. Relief and rescue operations were underway, and efforts were being made to ascertain the identities of the victims, he added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 10:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Accident Amethi Accident
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Cities
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With Delhi-Lucknow 'Rift' Jibe
'Desh Me Do Namoone...': Yogi Adityanath Attacks Oppn, Akhilesh Hits Back With 'Rift' Jibe
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Humayun Kabir Launches ‘Janta Unnayan Party’ in Murshidabad, Targets TMC and BJP Ahead of 2026 Polls
Delhi NCR: Battles Toxic Air as AQI Stays Above 400 Amid Cold Wave and Dense Fog
Aviation Breaking: Air India Flight AI-887 Returns to Delhi After Engine Oil Pressure Drops to Zero
SP Stages Protest Outside UP Assembly Over Codeine Syrup Case Ahead of Key Legislative Agenda
Breaking: 18-Year-Old Girl Pushed from Moving Local Train in Navi Mumbai, Accused Arrested
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget