Delhi Wakes Up to Cool, Cloudy Morning; More Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till Friday

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The national capital woke up to a cool and cloudy morning on Thursday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain and thunderstorms over the next two days. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert till Friday, March 20.

According to the IMD’s latest forecast, Delhi is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds till Friday. The alert signals the possibility of minor disruptions due to weather conditions.

The prevailing cloudy skies and rainfall activity are expected to keep daytime temperatures below normal levels, providing relief from the early-March heat. The IMD has indicated that maximum temperatures are likely to remain moderate, while minimum temperatures will also stay on the lower side due to overcast conditions. Recent rainfall activity has already led to a noticeable dip in temperatures across the city.

Weather conditions over the city are being influenced by a western disturbance affecting northwest India, leading to increased cloud cover and precipitation across the region.

IMD Forecast Till March 24

According to IMD, Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky on March 19, with a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning. This will also be accompanied by strong surface winds speed 20-30 kmph gusting to 40 kmph in the forenoon.

"One or two spells of very light/ light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and strong surface winds 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph in the afternoon to night," the IMD forecast noted.

The weather department has issued a yellow and alert and similar forecast for tomorrow, i.e., March 20. This will be followed by partly cloudy sky from March 21-March 24.

The IMD has advised residents to exercise caution during thunderstorms and gusty winds, which may impact traffic movement and outdoor activities.

The unsettled weather is expected to continue till Friday, after which conditions are likely to gradually improve, with a return to clearer skies.