Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026Ideas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesDay After Palam Blaze, Fire Erupts At Trade And Tax Buildiing In Delhi's ITO

Day After Palam Blaze, Fire Erupts At Trade And Tax Buildiing In Delhi's ITO

The Delhi Fire Service said the fire was brought under control within a short time. No casualties have been reported so far

By : ANI | Updated at : 19 Mar 2026 10:46 AM (IST)

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Trade and Tax Building located at ITO in the national capital, New Delhi, on Thursday morning. The blaze comes in the wake of a fire in a residential-cum-commercial building in Palam a day ago.
 


 According to officials, information about the blaze on the 12th floor of the ITO building was received by the fire department at 8:26 am. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the situation.
 


 The Delhi Fire Service said the fire was brought under control within a short time.
 


 No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
 


 Further details are awaited.
 


 Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for families of those who lost their lives in the Palam building fire and ₹5 lakh will be given in case of deceased children. Additionally, ₹2 lakh compensation will be provided to those who sustained serious injuries in the fire.
 


 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the Palam residential building fire. Expressing his deepest condolences on the unfortunate incident, the PM announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
 


 The fire broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam, allegedly due to a short circuit in the early hours of Wednesday. Delhi Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and other agencies are engaged in relief work. The death toll in the fire has risen to nine, while three people have been reported injured so far, according to fire officers. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

CRISIS ALERT: U.S.-Israeli Strikes Hit Iran’s South Pars Gas Field

Published at : 19 Mar 2026 10:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
DELHI DELHI NEWS
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Day After Palam Blaze, Fire Erupts At Trade And Tax Buildiing In Delhi's ITO
Day After Palam Blaze, Fire Erupts At Trade And Tax Buildiing In Delhi's ITO
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up to Cool, Cloudy Morning; More Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till Friday
Delhi Wakes Up to Cool, Cloudy Morning; More Rain Likely As IMD Issues Yellow Alert Till Friday
Cities
Sudden Storm, Rain Lash Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued
Sudden Storm, Rain Lash Delhi-NCR, Yellow Alert Issued
Cities
Delhi Government Announces Compensation For Palam Fire Victims
Delhi Government Announces Compensation For Palam Fire Victims
Advertisement

Videos

CRISIS ALERT: U.S.-Israeli Strikes Hit Iran’s South Pars Gas Field
Middle East conflict: Qatar Orders Iranian Diplomats to Leave as Energy War Escalates
Breaking News: Iran Intensifies Strikes on Saudi Arabia, Targets Energy Infrastructure
Middle East conflict: Middle East War Escalates as Energy Targets Come Under Attack
LPG Shortage: LPG Shortage Raises Concern in India, Govt Pushes PNG Shift Amid Hoarding Crackdown
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget