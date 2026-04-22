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HomeCitiesUP: Two Brothers Die On Same Day; One Killed By Snakebite, Other Suffers Heart Attack

UP: Two Brothers Die On Same Day; One Killed By Snakebite, Other Suffers Heart Attack

The elder brother suffered a severe shock after hearing about the death of the younger one, leading to a heart attack. Family members rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 11:15 AM (IST)

Two real brothers died on the same day in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat district, in a tragic sequence of events that has left the entire village in shock.

The incident took place in Kirthal village under Ramala police station limits. On Tuesday, 72-year-old farmer Ompal Singh was irrigating his field when water began leaking from a channel. As he tried to fix it with his foot, a venomous snake bit him. The poison spread rapidly through his body, and he began showing paralysis-like symptoms within minutes. His family rushed him to a hospital in Baraut, but it was too late. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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Elder Brother Suffers Heart Attack From Shock

The tragedy deepened when news of Ompal Singh’s death reached his elder brother, Rajpal Singh, who lived in Meerut. Unable to cope with the sudden loss, he suffered a severe shock that triggered a heart attack. Family members rushed him to the hospital, but he died on the way.

The back-to-back deaths of the two brothers have left both families shattered. Grief-stricken relatives and villagers gathered in large numbers, with the entire village engulfed in sorrow. The rare and tragic incident has shocked locals, who are struggling to come to terms with the loss.

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On receiving information, former MLA Narendra Singh, along with several local residents, including Dr Yashpal Singh and others, visited the bereaved family to offer condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed souls.

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About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 11:15 AM (IST)
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UP News Brothers Death UP UP Snakebite Deaths
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