UP Weather: Heatwave Alert In 35 Districts; Prayagraj And Varanasi Among Hottest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Uttar Pradesh faces severe heatwave, with temperatures rising.

Yellow alert issued for 35 districts; relief unlikely until April 25.

Temperatures to climb further; Lucknow may exceed 44°C.

Experts warn of record heat and potentially below-normal monsoon.

Severe heatwave conditions continue to grip Uttar Pradesh, with no immediate relief in sight. The situation has become so intense that stepping out in the scorching sun has become difficult for people. Not just the days, even the nights are turning increasingly warmer. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in 35 districts of the state, warning that temperatures may rise by another 2–4°C in the coming days.

According to the Meteorological Department, dry weather will persist across Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Strong, hot winds are likely during the daytime. There is little chance of relief from the extreme heat until April 25. A weak western disturbance is expected to become active from April 26, which may bring some change in the weather, with chances of light rain in parts of western UP on April 27.

Temperatures Likely To Rise Further

There are no signs of respite from the intense heat anytime soon. Over the next five days, maximum temperatures are expected to rise by 2–4°C, with nighttime temperatures also increasing. In the state capital Lucknow, the mercury may cross 44°C within the next couple of days.

Prayagraj and Varanasi recorded the highest temperatures in the last 24 hours, with clear skies leading to intense sunshine. On Tuesday, maximum temperatures in these districts crossed 44°C. Severe heat conditions also prevailed in Sultanpur, Banda, and Azamgarh, where temperatures ranged between 42°C and 44°C.

Noida Weather Forecast

Noida and Ghaziabad are also expected to experience intense heat and hot winds, with maximum temperatures hovering around 40°C. Meanwhile, districts like Agra, Mathura, and Firozabad continue to reel under extreme heat, with temperatures touching around 42°C.

The weather department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in several districts, including Prayagraj, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Jaunpur, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Pratapgarh, Ayodhya, Amethi, Barabanki, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shahjahanpur, and Pilibhit.

Weather experts have warned that 2026 could see record-breaking heat levels. There are also concerns that the monsoon may remain below normal this year, which could pose serious challenges for farmers if rainfall remains insufficient.