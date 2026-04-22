Ordered 50 iPhones Online, Got Zero! Rs 35 Lakh Delivery Scam Shocks Delhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Online shopping fraud: Two arrested for fake deliveries.

Ordered iPhones marked delivered but never sent.

Victim lost 50 iPhones worth ₹35 lakh.

Police recovered 14 iPhones, searching for more.

If you shop online, this case serves as a serious warning. Delhi Police have busted a major online shopping fraud and arrested two accused in connection with the case. The scam involved ordering expensive smartphones online, marking them as “delivered” on the app, but never actually handing them over to the customer.

According to police, a joint team from Sangam Park police post and Bharat Nagar police station arrested Jaspreet Singh and Himanshu, both residents of the Kishanganj area. This is reportedly their first involvement in a criminal case.

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The complaint was filed by Sumit Agarwal, a resident of Shastri Nagar, who alleged that he had ordered a total of 50 iPhone 16 units from Amazon between April 12 and April 16. While all orders were marked as delivered on the app, he did not receive a single phone. The total fraud is estimated to be around Rs 35 lakh.

How The iPhone Fraud Was Uncovered

During the investigation, Delhi Police gathered information from the online shopping company’s office located on GT Karnal Road. It was found that most of the parcels had been assigned to a single delivery agent -- Jaspreet Singh. Based on suspicion, he was detained and questioned, during which he confessed to carrying out the fraud along with his associate Himanshu.

Himanshu was subsequently arrested, and some of the stolen iPhones were recovered. Acting on their leads, police recovered 14 sealed iPhone 16 units worth approximately ₹10 lakh. Efforts are ongoing to recover the remaining devices.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they committed the crime in a bid to make quick money. Police are now probing whether they were involved in similar cases and are continuing efforts to trace the remaining phones.