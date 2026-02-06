UP SIR: Final List To Be Published On THIS Date, Deadline Extended For Electoral Roll Claims

The Election Commission has decided to extend the period for filing claims and objections related to the electoral rolls. The window for submitting claims and objections has now been extended from February 6 to March 6, providing an additional one month for voters to make necessary corrections or changes.

Forms can be submitted till March 6

During this extended period, voters can apply to add their names to the electoral roll, make corrections to existing entries, or request deletions by submitting the prescribed forms. The decision aims to give voters more time to ensure their details are accurate.

Final voter list on April 10

The Election Commission will dispose of all claims and objections by March 27. Following this process, the final electoral roll will be published on April 10.