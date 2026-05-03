UP Shocker: 9-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead After He Refuses To Fetch Water To Mix With Liquor

A nine-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead during a naming ceremony in Yakutganj village of Kasganj district after he refused to bring water for a man who was drinking alcohol, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening at the residence of a local family, where relatives and villagers had gathered to attend the ceremony. According to the victim’s uncle, the atmosphere was festive until the incident unfolded suddenly, leaving attendees in shock.

How Refusal To Fetch Water Led To Boy's Death

Police identified the accused as Dhanesh Yadav, a relative of the host who had come from the Soron area. Officials said he was consuming alcohol during the function and asked the child, Yashpal alias Yash, to fetch water.

When the boy refused, the accused allegedly lost his temper and shot him in the stomach. The gunshot triggered panic at the venue, with guests scrambling for safety.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Man Poisons Wife, Children Before Attempting Suicide; 5 Bodies Recovered At Home

The injured child was immediately rushed to the district hospital in Kasganj. Due to the severity of his injuries, doctors referred him to Aligarh for advanced treatment. Despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The boy’s death has cast a pall of gloom over the village, with grieving family members and residents struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

Swift Police Action, Accused Arrested

Station House Officer Govind Ballabh Sharma said that a case was promptly registered following a complaint by the victim’s family. Acting swiftly, police teams arrested the accused from near Khitauli Canal Bridge.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar Bharti confirmed that the firearm used in the crime has been recovered and legal formalities to send the accused to jail are underway.

Police said they are examining all aspects of the case, including the sequence of events and the circumstances leading to the shooting. Officials reiterated that strict action will be taken and further details will emerge as the investigation progresses.

ALSO READ: Man Shot Dead In UP's Shamli; Locals Block Delhi-Saharanpur Highway, Demand Accused's Arrest