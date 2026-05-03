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HomeCitiesGurugram Man Poisons Wife, Children Before Attempting Suicide; 5 Bodies Recovered At Home

Gurugram Man Poisons Wife, Children Before Attempting Suicide; 5 Bodies Recovered At Home

A woman and four children were found dead inside a house in Gurugram’s Wazirpur area, triggering panic among residents.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 May 2026 08:27 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Five bodies found in Gurugram residence on Saturday night.
  • Police investigate multiple deaths, collecting forensic evidence.
  • Family head suspected, detained after attempted self-harm.
  • Cause of death awaits post-mortem report.

Panic spread across the Wazirpur locality in Gurugram near Delhi on Saturday night after the bodies of a woman and four children were discovered inside a residence around 8 pm, police said.

The incident sent shockwaves through the neighbourhood, with residents reporting fear and confusion following reports of multiple deaths within a single household.

Police Launch Investigation, Forensic Teams Deployed

Officials said that upon receiving information, police teams rushed to the scene, secured the area, and took custody of the bodies. Senior officers inspected the premises, and a forensic team was called in to gather evidence.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the house has been sealed as part of the ongoing investigation.

ALSO READ: 4 Dead After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Building In Delhi's Vivek Vihar

Assistant Commissioner of Police (South) Praveen Kumar said the case is being examined from all possible angles. “The matter is being investigated from every angle,” he stated, adding that police are questioning neighbours and analysing CCTV footage and other technical inputs.

Authorities said the exact cause of death remains unclear and will be determined after the post-mortem report is received.

Police Suspects Murder By Family Head

Preliminary findings suggest that the head of the family may be involved in the deaths. Investigators suspect that the victims may have been killed through poisoning or strangulation.

Police have detained the accused, who reportedly attempted to harm himself after the incident. He has been admitted to a hospital with an injury to his hand.

Officials said the suspect will be questioned in detail once his condition stabilises.

The incident has triggered fear and anger among residents in the area, with many demanding swift action and clarity on the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Police said further details will emerge as the investigation progresses and forensic as well as medical reports become available.

Before You Go

Elections Update: Security Tightened in Bengal as Re-Polling Witnesses Protest Over Alleged Intimidation

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Wazirpur, Gurugram?

The bodies of a woman and four children were discovered inside a residence on Saturday night, leading to a police investigation.

When were the bodies discovered?

The bodies were discovered inside a residence around 8 pm on Saturday night.

What is the police doing about the incident?

Police have secured the scene, deployed forensic teams, and are investigating from all angles, including questioning neighbors and analyzing footage.

Who is suspected of being involved in the deaths?

Preliminary findings suggest the head of the family may be involved. He has been detained and is receiving medical attention.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 03 May 2026 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram Police Gurugram News Gurugram
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