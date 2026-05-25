Uttar Pradesh is experiencing scorching weather with extreme daytime temperatures and unusually warm nights. Heatwave alerts have been issued across many districts.
UP Reels Under Intense Heat As IMD Issues Red, Orange Alerts; Rain Likely In Purvanchal
Large parts of Uttar Pradesh continued to endure intense heat, with the Meteorological Department issuing red and orange alerts for severe heatwave conditions across several districts.
- Uttar Pradesh faces severe heatwave with red alerts in Purvanchal.
- Orange and yellow alerts issued for western, central, and NCR districts.
- Dust storms and light rain expected in some eastern districts.
- Widespread relief not anticipated for three days; temperatures may drop later.
Uttar Pradesh continued to witness scorching weather conditions on Sunday, with extreme daytime temperatures and unusually warm nights affecting normal life across several districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that temperatures in many parts of the state remained above seasonal averages throughout May, prompting heatwave alerts in multiple regions. Residents in several districts have been advised to avoid direct exposure to the sun and remain indoors during peak afternoon hours.
Red Alert Issued In Purvanchal Districts
The Meteorological Department issued a red alert for severe heatwave conditions in several districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, particularly in the Purvanchal region.
Districts placed under red alert include Prayagraj, Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar and Kaushambi.
Authorities also warned of dust storms with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph in some of these areas.
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Orange Alert For Heatwave In Western And Central UP
An orange alert for heatwave conditions has been issued in Mathura, Hathras, Agra, Firozabad, Etah, Mainpuri, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur.
Meanwhile, warnings for hot and uncomfortable nights have been issued in Kannauj, Kanpur, Rae Bareli and Amethi along with ongoing heatwave conditions.
According to the IMD, most districts in western Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience dry weather on Sunday.
Rain, Dust Storm Likely In Eastern Districts
Some districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh may witness light rainfall, thunderstorms and dust storms later in the day.
The weather department forecast thundershowers and gusty winds of 25-30 kmph in Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Deoria, Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Gonda and Sant Kabir Nagar.
The expected rainfall activity may provide limited relief from the prevailing heat conditions in parts of Purvanchal.
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Lucknow, NCR Districts Also Under Heatwave Watch
The state capital Lucknow is expected to witness dry weather and intense sunshine through the day, while night temperatures are also likely to remain high.
A yellow alert for heatwave conditions has additionally been issued for Noida, Ghaziabad and Meerut, adjoining the Delhi-NCR region. Maximum temperatures in these districts are expected to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.
The persistent heat has significantly reduced outdoor movement, with residents preferring to remain indoors during daytime hours.
Rainfall Likely From May 28
The IMD said dry weather is expected to continue in western Uttar Pradesh until May 27, although isolated drizzle may occur in parts of Purvanchal during this period.
From May 28 onward, several districts in both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh may experience thunderstorms, lightning and rainfall activity. Widespread rainfall is expected on May 29 across both regions.
However, officials warned that there is unlikely to be any major relief from the heat for at least the next three days. Temperatures may begin to decline by 2-5 degrees Celsius after that period.
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Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the current weather situation in Uttar Pradesh?
Which districts are under a red alert for severe heatwave conditions?
Purvanchal districts like Prayagraj, Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravi Das Nagar, and Kaushambi are under a red alert.
Are there any chances of rain in Uttar Pradesh?
Some districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh might see light rainfall, thunderstorms, and dust storms. Widespread rainfall is expected from May 28, with more significant activity on May 29.
When can Uttar Pradesh expect relief from the heat?
No major relief is expected for the next three days. Temperatures may start to decline by 2-5 degrees Celsius after this period.