UP Man Throws Acid On Teacher's Face In Sambhal, Arrested

UP Man Throws Acid On Teacher's Face In Sambhal, Arrested

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Sep 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Sambhal (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested following an encounter for allegedly throwing acid on a teacher here, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused was identified as Nishu Tiwari (30), a resident of Tigri village in the Gajraula police station area of Amroha district.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Krishna Kumar said that on 23 September, in the Nakhasa police station area, a 22-year-old teacher was returning home from school when the accused, riding a scooter, threw acid on her face near Dehpa village.

The teacher suffered 20 to 30 per cent burns in the attack.

The SP stated that the woman was admitted to the district hospital for treatment, and the police have been proactive in arresting the accused.

He said that when the Nakhasa police stopped the accused, who was riding a scooter, near Kalyanpur village late on Thursday night, he opened fire on them.

The police fired in self-defence, hitting the accused in both legs.

Tiwari was arrested and admitted to the district hospital. Further investigations are underway.

The police recovered a pistol, two cartridges, and the scooter from the accused's possession. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 26 Sep 2025 03:12 PM (IST)
SAMBHAL UTTAR PRADESH
