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HomeCitiesUP Lecturer Recruitment Exam Concludes Successfully, Over 1.92 Lakh Candidates Appear

UP Lecturer Recruitment Exam Concludes Successfully, Over 1.92 Lakh Candidates Appear

UP Lecturer Cadre exam concluded successfully with over 1.92 lakh candidates appearing. AI surveillance and real-time monitoring ensured transparent, cheating-free conduct across centres.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 10 May 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP Lecturer exam conducted transparently with AI monitoring.
  • Over 1.92 lakh candidates appeared across two days.

The written examination for the Lecturer Cadre conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission concluded successfully on Sunday at examination centres across the state. Held in two shifts, the examination witnessed a large turnout of candidates.

Commission Chairman Dr Prashant Kumar said the examination was conducted in a transparent, cheating-free and well-organised manner.

As part of the Uttar Pradesh government’s push to make recruitment processes fair, transparent and technology-driven, advanced technologies were extensively deployed during the examination. All centres were monitored in real time through an AI-integrated Control Command Room set up by the Commission. In the presence of the chairman, commission members, secretary, examination controller and deputy secretary, candidates’ activities were continuously tracked through AI-enabled cameras.

Over 1.92 Lakh Candidates Appeared

According to the Commission, 89,766 candidates, accounting for 38.04 per cent attendance, appeared for the examination held on May 9, 2026. Female attendance stood at 34.89 per cent, while male attendance was recorded at 42.26 per cent. On May 10, 2026, a total of 1,03,168 candidates, or 45.12 per cent attendance, took the examination, including 41.92 per cent female candidates and 48.08 per cent male candidates. Overall, 1,92,934 candidates appeared in the examinations conducted over the two days, recording a combined attendance of 41.53 per cent.

The examination was conducted in two shifts. The first shift included papers for Civics, Mathematics, Economics, Sanskrit and Psychology, while the second shift covered Chemistry, Geography, Hindi and Fine Arts. The morning shift was held from 9:30 am to 11:30 am, while the afternoon session took place between 2:30 pm and 4:30 pm.

OMR Sheets Scanned Inside Exam Halls

Dr Prashant Kumar said all designated centres were monitored continuously through the AI-integrated Control Command Room to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice. He added that AI cameras installed at the centres maintained constant surveillance of candidates throughout the examination process.

He further informed that, under a pilot project aimed at strengthening transparency through technological innovation, OMR answer sheets at selected centres in Lucknow were scanned immediately inside the examination halls after the test concluded. The scanning process was conducted in the presence of candidates, and the data was instantly secured. The entire process was monitored live through the Commission’s AI-integrated Control Command Room.

The Commission chairman also appreciated the support extended by the district and police administration for the smooth conduct of the examination and thanked candidates, centre administrators and officials associated with the process.

Before You Go

LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM

Frequently Asked Questions

When was the Lecturer Cadre written examination conducted?

The written examination for the Lecturer Cadre was successfully conducted on Sunday across examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. It was held in two shifts over two days.

How many candidates appeared for the examination?

A total of 1,92,934 candidates appeared for the examinations conducted over the two days, recording an overall attendance of 41.53 percent.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 09:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Candidates Yogi Adityanath Yogi Government UTTAR PRADESH UP Lecturer Recruitment Exam UP Govvernment
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