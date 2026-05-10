The written examination for the Lecturer Cadre was successfully conducted on Sunday across examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. It was held in two shifts over two days.
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UP Lecturer Recruitment Exam Concludes Successfully, Over 1.92 Lakh Candidates Appear
UP Lecturer Cadre exam concluded successfully with over 1.92 lakh candidates appearing. AI surveillance and real-time monitoring ensured transparent, cheating-free conduct across centres.
- UP Lecturer exam conducted transparently with AI monitoring.
- Over 1.92 lakh candidates appeared across two days.
Before You Go
LUCKNOW UPDATE: Swearing-in Ceremony of New UP Ministers Scheduled at 3:30 PM
Frequently Asked Questions
When was the Lecturer Cadre written examination conducted?
How many candidates appeared for the examination?
A total of 1,92,934 candidates appeared for the examinations conducted over the two days, recording an overall attendance of 41.53 percent.
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