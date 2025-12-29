Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHorror in UP: Daughter Starved, Father Dies After Five Years Of Caretaker Captivity

Horror in UP: Daughter Starved, Father Dies After Five Years Of Caretaker Captivity

The case has shocked neighbours and relatives, who are now demanding strict punishment for the accused. Omprakash’s body was completely emaciated.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

An incident has come to light from Mahoba district, where a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter were reportedly held captive and tortured by their caretakers for five years, ultimately resulting in the man’s death.

Omprakash Singh Rathore, a 70-year-old retired senior railway clerk, and his 27-year-old daughter, Rashmi, who is mentally challenged, moved into a separate house after Omprakash’s wife passed away in 2016. According to Omprakash’s brother, Amar Singh, the family had hired Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife, Ramdevi, to provide care.

Caretakers Allegedly Confine Victims

Amar alleged that the couple seized control of the house, confining Omprakash and Rashmi to the lower rooms while they lived comfortably upstairs. The caretakers allegedly denied the father and daughter basic necessities. “Whenever relatives came to visit, the servant would make excuses and send them away, saying that Omprakash didn’t want to meet anyone,” Amar said.

When the family received news of Omprakash’s death on Monday, they arrived to find a horrifying scene. Omprakash’s body was completely emaciated, and Rashmi was found naked in a dark room. Relatives described her body as skeletal, appearing as if she were 80 years old due to extreme starvation.

Family Demands Strict Justice

“There was no flesh left on her body; only a skeletal frame remained, barely clinging to life,” said Pushpa Singh Rathore, a relative.

Doctors declared Omprakash dead on arrival at the hospital. Police have taken the body into custody for post-mortem examination. Neighbours expressed shock at the tragic fate of the railway employee, who had once lived a life of dignity and always dressed in a suit and tie.

The family is now taking care of Rashmi and demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused caretakers responsible for the abuse and neglect.

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Also read

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 08:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mentally Challenged UTTAR PRADESH CRIME
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails SC's Stay, Demands Strict Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails Supreme Court Stay Order, Demands Toughest Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
India
‘North East People Are Indians, Not Chinese’: Congress Demands Justice For Anjel Chakma
‘North East People Are Indians, Not Chinese’: Congress Demands Justice For Anjel Chakma
India
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
Maharashtra
BMC Elections: BJP Gives Tickets To 70, Including Kirit Somaiya’s Son & Rahul Narvekar’s Relative
BMC Elections: BJP Gives Tickets To 70, Including Kirit Somaiya’s Son & Rahul Narvekar’s Relative
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget