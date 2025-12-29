Horror in UP: Daughter Starved, Father Dies After Five Years Of Caretaker Captivity

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





An incident has come to light from Mahoba district, where a retired railway employee and his mentally challenged daughter were reportedly held captive and tortured by their caretakers for five years, ultimately resulting in the man’s death.

Omprakash Singh Rathore, a 70-year-old retired senior railway clerk, and his 27-year-old daughter, Rashmi, who is mentally challenged, moved into a separate house after Omprakash’s wife passed away in 2016. According to Omprakash’s brother, Amar Singh, the family had hired Ram Prakash Kushwaha and his wife, Ramdevi, to provide care.

Caretakers Allegedly Confine Victims

Amar alleged that the couple seized control of the house, confining Omprakash and Rashmi to the lower rooms while they lived comfortably upstairs. The caretakers allegedly denied the father and daughter basic necessities. “Whenever relatives came to visit, the servant would make excuses and send them away, saying that Omprakash didn’t want to meet anyone,” Amar said.

When the family received news of Omprakash’s death on Monday, they arrived to find a horrifying scene. Omprakash’s body was completely emaciated, and Rashmi was found naked in a dark room. Relatives described her body as skeletal, appearing as if she were 80 years old due to extreme starvation.

Family Demands Strict Justice

“There was no flesh left on her body; only a skeletal frame remained, barely clinging to life,” said Pushpa Singh Rathore, a relative.

Doctors declared Omprakash dead on arrival at the hospital. Police have taken the body into custody for post-mortem examination. Neighbours expressed shock at the tragic fate of the railway employee, who had once lived a life of dignity and always dressed in a suit and tie.

The family is now taking care of Rashmi and demanding the strictest possible punishment for the accused caretakers responsible for the abuse and neglect.