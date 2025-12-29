Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldBritish Heavyweight Boxer Anthony Joshua Injured In Nigeria Car Crash That Kills Two

British Heavyweight Boxer Anthony Joshua Injured In Nigeria Car Crash That Kills Two

The 36-year-old heavyweight was pulled from a heavily damaged SUV and taken to hospital, according to local reports, while investigations into the incident continue.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 07:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has reportedly been injured in a serious road accident in Nigeria that claimed two lives, according to multiple local reports. The crash occurred on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday when Joshua was travelling in a two-vehicle convoy consisting of a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV.

Eyewitnesses said Joshua was seated behind the driver when the Lexus suddenly crashed. The vehicle sustained severe damage, and those at the scene rushed to rescue the occupants while flagging down motorists for help. Footage circulating online shows Joshua appearing dazed but conscious as he tries to exit the vehicle before being assisted out. Emergency teams from the Federal Road Safety Corps soon reached the spot.

Condition Yet To Clarify

The BBC reported that two people died in the collision, while Joshua and others who sustained injuries were taken to an undisclosed hospital. Further details regarding the boxer’s condition have not yet been officially confirmed.

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn reacted cautiously, saying his team is attempting to contact the boxer. “We don’t want to speculate on how he is, but thankfully he appears OK from what I’ve seen,” he said, adding that more information will be shared once confirmed.

Police Probe Fatal Crash

Police in Ogun State have confirmed the incident and said investigations into the cause of the crash are underway. Fans across the world have expressed concern and relief that the 36-year-old fighter appears to be safe as the boxing community awaits an official health update.

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Also read

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 07:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Accident Nigeria Indian Heavyweight
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails Supreme Court's Stay, Demands Toughest Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
Unnao Rape Case: Survivor Hails Supreme Court Stay Order, Demands Toughest Punishment For Kuldeep Sengar
India
‘North East People Are Indians, Not Chinese’: Congress Demands Justice For Anjel Chakma
‘North East People Are Indians, Not Chinese’: Congress Demands Justice For Anjel Chakma
India
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
'Take It To Court': CJI On Online Attacks Against Delhi HC Judges In Unnao Rape Case
Maharashtra
BMC Elections: BJP Gives Tickets To 70, Including Kirit Somaiya’s Son & Rahul Narvekar’s Relative
BMC Elections: BJP Gives Tickets To 70, Including Kirit Somaiya’s Son & Rahul Narvekar’s Relative
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget