British Heavyweight Boxer Anthony Joshua Injured In Nigeria Car Crash That Kills Two
The 36-year-old heavyweight was pulled from a heavily damaged SUV and taken to hospital, according to local reports, while investigations into the incident continue.
Heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua has reportedly been injured in a serious road accident in Nigeria that claimed two lives, according to multiple local reports. The crash occurred on the Lagos–Ibadan Expressway on Monday when Joshua was travelling in a two-vehicle convoy consisting of a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV.
Eyewitnesses said Joshua was seated behind the driver when the Lexus suddenly crashed. The vehicle sustained severe damage, and those at the scene rushed to rescue the occupants while flagging down motorists for help. Footage circulating online shows Joshua appearing dazed but conscious as he tries to exit the vehicle before being assisted out. Emergency teams from the Federal Road Safety Corps soon reached the spot.
The BBC reported that two people died in the collision, while Joshua and others who sustained injuries were taken to an undisclosed hospital. Further details regarding the boxer’s condition have not yet been officially confirmed.
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn reacted cautiously, saying his team is attempting to contact the boxer. “We don’t want to speculate on how he is, but thankfully he appears OK from what I’ve seen,” he said, adding that more information will be shared once confirmed.
Police Probe Fatal Crash
Police in Ogun State have confirmed the incident and said investigations into the cause of the crash are underway. Fans across the world have expressed concern and relief that the 36-year-old fighter appears to be safe as the boxing community awaits an official health update.
