UP Horror: 15-Year-Old Raped At Gunpoint Inside Her House In Amethi; Juvenile Absconding

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amethi: 15-year-old girl allegedly raped at gunpoint.

Mother complained, accused threatened, then fled the scene.

FIR registered, minor examined; hunt launched for accused.

August: 17-year-old gang-raped on bus; arrested.

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped at gunpoint by a 17-year-old boy inside her house in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, police said on Tuesday.

The incident allegedly took place around 1:30 am on October 3. According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother on October 5, the accused, who belongs to the same village, allegedly barged into the house and sexually assaulted the teenager at gunpoint, PTI reported.

Mother Allegedly Threatened With Death; Search On For Accused

Police said the girl's mother rushed to her after hearing her cries. The accused allegedly threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

An FIR has been registered based on the mother's complaint, Ramganj SHO Ram Raj Kushwaha said.

The minor has been sent for a medical examination, the SHO added.

The accused has been absconding since the incident. Teams have been deployed to trace and apprehend him, while further legal action is underway, PTI reported, citing SHO Kushwaha.

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UP Minor Gang-raped On Moving Bus

In a separate incident in August, a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was allegedly gang-raped on a sleeper bus while travelling from Mainpuri to Noida. Delhi Police arrested the bus driver and conductor in connection with the case.

According to police, the teenager approached Kashmiri Gate police station after the accused allegedly dropped her on Ring Road. She was travelling to a relative's house in Sector 63, Noida, and the alleged rape took place between Pari Chowk in Greater Noida and Sector 63.

Police registered a case and traced the bus using CCTV footage, arresting the two accused within a few hours. The sleeper bus was seized and sent for forensic examination.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also took cognisance of the case and sought details on the teenager's rehabilitation, social investigation and care plan. The commission also raised concerns over partitions in sleeper coaches and called for strict compliance with Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) guidelines.

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