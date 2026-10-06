Rs 2 Crore Theft At CaratLane Jewellery Store In Hyderabad, CCTV Clip Surfaces

A CCTV footage of the jewellery theft reported at a CaratLane showroom in Hyderabad on Monday has surfaced, showing a seven-member gang allegedly involved in the crime. The footage shows six members of the group keeping watch outside the showroom while the seventh entered the outlet. The suspects allegedly broke open the jewellery display cases and escaped with the ornaments within a few minutes.

According to franchise owner K Subrahmanyam, around 300-400 pieces of jewellery, estimated to be worth nearly Rs 2 crore, are suspected to have been stolen. However, the exact value of the missing jewellery will be determined after the showroom completes a detailed inventory.

“The stolen stock comprises women's gold and diamond ornaments in 9K, 14K and 18K categories. Platinum jewellery is reportedly not stocked at the outlet,” Subrahmanyam said.

Showroom Shutter Was Open At 7 AM

The franchise owner also said that the showroom is covered by company insurance.

The theft came to light after the building owner noticed that the showroom's shutter was open at around 7 am. He informed Subrahmanyam, following which a police complaint was filed and the Medipally police were alerted.

Police teams, accompanied by the clues team, reached the showroom and collected evidence from the scene.

The Malkajgiri Commissioner of Police has formed five special teams to investigate the case. The teams are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the suspects.