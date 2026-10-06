An FIR has been registered against two BJP-linked Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and others in Bengaluru's Jayanagar over an alleged attempt to remove the names of 5,698 voters from the electoral roll. The case was registered by Jayanagar Police on the complaint of Congress leader and Karnataka Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy.

The complaint alleges that fake Form-7 applications were submitted to seek the deletion of the names of 5,698 voters from the electoral roll in the Jayanagar Assembly constituency.

Complaint Alleges Fake Form-7 Applications

Police registered the FIR based on a written complaint submitted by Sowmya Reddy on Monday night. According to the complaint, the alleged irregularities took place between June 16 and October 5 during the electoral roll revision process.

Form-7 is used to raise an objection to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or request the deletion of a voter's name.

The complaint alleges that applications were submitted for thousands of voters claiming that they had permanently moved out of the constituency.

Sowmya Reddy has alleged that BJP-linked BLAs Ramakrishna and Yogesh, along with others, misused the process. The complaint further alleges that members of minority communities and voters considered politically unfavourable to the BJP and its allies were allegedly targeted.

4,327 Deletion Applications From One Ward

According to ward-wise figures mentioned in the complaint, the highest number of applications -- involving 4,327 voters -- were reported from Ward 171 in Guruppanapalya.

The complaint also mentions 719 voters from Ward 170 in Jayanagar East, 525 from Ward 169 in Byrasandra, 82 from Wards 177, 178 and 179 covering JP Nagar, Sarakki and Shakambari Nagar, and 54 voters from Ward 168 in Pattabhiram Nagar.

The complaint has also levelled another serious allegation. It claims that the accused allegedly obtained the identity details of residents named Ramesh and his wife Roopa without their permission and submitted Form-7 applications in their names without their knowledge or consent.

It has also been alleged that several applications bearing forged signatures were submitted to BLO Lokesh at the local election office in Jayanagar's Fourth Block.

FIR Registered Under Multiple BNS Sections

Based on the complaint, Jayanagar Police registered an FIR against Ramakrishna, Yogesh and others under Section 3(5), along with Sections 61(2)(b), 217(b), 319(2), 336(2) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police have begun investigating the case. The allegations are currently under investigation and their veracity will be established through the probe.

The fresh FIR comes amid an ongoing political dispute in Karnataka over the use of Form-7. The Congress has repeatedly raised questions over alleged attempts to delete names from electoral rolls, while the latest case has now moved beyond political allegations and into a police investigation.