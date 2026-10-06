India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsCitiesBengaluru: FIR Against 2 BJP-Linked BLAs, Others Over Alleged Bid To Delete Names Of 5,698 Voters

Bengaluru: FIR Against 2 BJP-Linked BLAs, Others Over Alleged Bid To Delete Names Of 5,698 Voters

The case was registered by Jayanagar Police on the complaint of Congress leader and Karnataka Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy.

Written By : Pinky Rajpurohit |  Updated at : 06 Oct 2026 09:26 AM (IST)

An FIR has been registered against two BJP-linked Booth Level Agents (BLAs) and others in Bengaluru's Jayanagar over an alleged attempt to remove the names of 5,698 voters from the electoral roll. The case was registered by Jayanagar Police on the complaint of Congress leader and Karnataka Mahila Congress president Sowmya Reddy.

The complaint alleges that fake Form-7 applications were submitted to seek the deletion of the names of 5,698 voters from the electoral roll in the Jayanagar Assembly constituency.

Complaint Alleges Fake Form-7 Applications

Police registered the FIR based on a written complaint submitted by Sowmya Reddy on Monday night. According to the complaint, the alleged irregularities took place between June 16 and October 5 during the electoral roll revision process.

Form-7 is used to raise an objection to the inclusion of a name in the electoral roll or request the deletion of a voter's name.

The complaint alleges that applications were submitted for thousands of voters claiming that they had permanently moved out of the constituency.

Sowmya Reddy has alleged that BJP-linked BLAs Ramakrishna and Yogesh, along with others, misused the process. The complaint further alleges that members of minority communities and voters considered politically unfavourable to the BJP and its allies were allegedly targeted.

4,327 Deletion Applications From One Ward

According to ward-wise figures mentioned in the complaint, the highest number of applications -- involving 4,327 voters -- were reported from Ward 171 in Guruppanapalya.

The complaint also mentions 719 voters from Ward 170 in Jayanagar East, 525 from Ward 169 in Byrasandra, 82 from Wards 177, 178 and 179 covering JP Nagar, Sarakki and Shakambari Nagar, and 54 voters from Ward 168 in Pattabhiram Nagar.

The complaint has also levelled another serious allegation. It claims that the accused allegedly obtained the identity details of residents named Ramesh and his wife Roopa without their permission and submitted Form-7 applications in their names without their knowledge or consent.

It has also been alleged that several applications bearing forged signatures were submitted to BLO Lokesh at the local election office in Jayanagar's Fourth Block.

FIR Registered Under Multiple BNS Sections

Based on the complaint, Jayanagar Police registered an FIR against Ramakrishna, Yogesh and others under Section 3(5), along with Sections 61(2)(b), 217(b), 319(2), 336(2) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Police have begun investigating the case. The allegations are currently under investigation and their veracity will be established through the probe.

The fresh FIR comes amid an ongoing political dispute in Karnataka over the use of Form-7. The Congress has repeatedly raised questions over alleged attempts to delete names from electoral rolls, while the latest case has now moved beyond political allegations and into a police investigation.

Published at : 06 Oct 2026 09:26 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru Karnataka Congress Jayanagar CONGRESS SIR Sowmya Reddy Bengaluru Voter List
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Yogi Adityanath To Attend HCLTech Programme In Lucknow As Firm Marks 10 Years In UP
Yogi Adityanath To Attend HCLTech Programme In Lucknow As Firm Marks 10 Years In UP
Cities
West Bengal To Be Renamed ‘Paschim Banga’? BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya Announces Bill Plan
West Bengal To Be Renamed ‘Paschim Banga’? BJP Chief Samik Bhattacharya Announces Bill Plan
Cities
Delhi Cop Accused Of Sexual Assault By Woman Journalist During Jantar Mantar Protest Gets Promotion
Delhi Cop Accused Of Sexual Assault By Journalist During Jantar Mantar Protest Gets Promotion
Cities
Former Bank of Maharashtra Branch Manager Gets 7-Year Jail Term In Rs 3.61 Crore Fraud Case
Former Bank of Maharashtra Branch Manager Gets 7-Year Jail Term In Rs 3.61 Crore Fraud Case
Advertisement

Videos

Rejinagar Tension: Humayun Kabir Detained During Bypoll Voting
Rajya Sabha Twist: SP’s Third Candidate Mystery Takes A Fresh Turn
Europe Erupts: Kosovo, Spain And France Witness Major Protests
25 Years Of Governance: From Gujarat’s Roads To India’s Multimodal Connectivity Push
Gomti Flood Fury: Lucknow Drowns As River Swells, Boats Replace Roads
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget