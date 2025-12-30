भारत निर्वाचन आयोग द्वारा अर्हता तिथि 01 जनवरी, 2026 के आधार पर प्रदेश में चल रहे विशेष गहन पुनरीक्षण (SIR) की घोषित तिथियों में संशोधन करते हुए नई तिथियां जारी कर दी गई है।— CEO Uttar Pradesh (@ceoup) December 30, 2025
संशोधित तिथियों के अनुसार अब मतदाता सूची का आलेख्य प्रकाशन 06 जनवरी, 2026 को किया जाएगा। दावे और…
UP SIR Draft Voter List Delayed, Final Roll To Be Published On March 6
UP EC revises SIR schedule; draft voter list now set for January 6, 2026. Among the included voters, more than 1 crore remain in the 'unmapped' category.
The Election Commission of India has revised the dates for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026. As per the updated schedule, the draft publication of the electoral roll will now be done on January 6, 2026.
The period for receiving claims and objections has been set from January 6 to February 6, 2026. Between January 6 and February 27, 2026, the notice phase, decisions on counting forms, and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh’s electoral roll is scheduled for March 6, 2026.
Draft Roll Details Released
The draft electoral roll, earlier set to be published on December 31, was expected to include the names of about 12.55 crore voters. This was with nearly 2.89 crore names deleted from the pre-SIR list. Those excluded will have a chance to contest the deletion starting January 1, 2026, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said.
Among the included voters, more than 1 crore remain in the “unmapped” category, requiring self-attested documents to be moved into the mapped category as per ECI guidelines.
Akhilesh Yadav Demands SIR Roll Out
The nearly 52-day SIR exercise, conducted under the theme ‘Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali, Majboot Loktantra’ (Clean Electoral Roll-Strong Democracy), began on November 4, 2025, and concluded on December 26, 2025, after two extensions.
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav urged the authorities to make SIR data public and stop exerting pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the process.
Inputs by Ankit Gupta
