UP SIR Draft Voter List Delayed, Final Roll To Be Published On March 6

UP SIR Draft Voter List Delayed, Final Roll To Be Published On March 6

UP EC revises SIR schedule; draft voter list now set for January 6, 2026. Among the included voters, more than 1 crore remain in the 'unmapped' category.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
The Election Commission of India has revised the dates for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh, based on the qualifying date of January 1, 2026. As per the updated schedule, the draft publication of the electoral roll will now be done on January 6, 2026.

The period for receiving claims and objections has been set from January 6 to February 6, 2026. Between January 6 and February 27, 2026, the notice phase, decisions on counting forms, and disposal of claims and objections will be carried out. The final publication of Uttar Pradesh’s electoral roll is scheduled for March 6, 2026.

Draft Roll Details Released

The draft electoral roll, earlier set to be published on December 31, was expected to include the names of about 12.55 crore voters. This was with nearly 2.89 crore names deleted from the pre-SIR list. Those excluded will have a chance to contest the deletion starting January 1, 2026, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said.

Among the included voters, more than 1 crore remain in the “unmapped” category, requiring self-attested documents to be moved into the mapped category as per ECI guidelines.

Akhilesh Yadav Demands SIR Roll Out

The nearly 52-day SIR exercise, conducted under the theme ‘Shuddh Nirvachak Namavali, Majboot Loktantra’ (Clean Electoral Roll-Strong Democracy), began on November 4, 2025, and concluded on December 26, 2025, after two extensions.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav urged the authorities to make SIR data public and stop exerting pressure on Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the process.

 

Inputs by Ankit Gupta 

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Election UTTAR PRADESH AKhilesh Yadav Voter Roll SIR
