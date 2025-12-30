Another Hindu Youth Killed In Bangladesh, Shot By Muslim Friend

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Another Hindu youth has been killed in Bangladesh, marking the third such death reported in the country within the past ten days. The latest incident occurred in the Mymensingh district, the same region where Dipu Chandra Das was beaten to death by a mob on December 18 and his body later set on fire in a public square.

According to police, the shooting took place on Monday evening at around 6.45 pm inside a garment factory in the Bhaluka upazila area of Bangladesh. The victim, Bajendra Biswas, was on duty as a security guard at Sultan Sweaters Limited, a unit of the Labib Group.

Biswas was posted at the factory along with his colleague, Noman Mia. Both men were members of the Bangladesh Ansar, with around 20 Ansar personnel deployed at the site for security. Police said Biswas died after being shot in the left thigh, with the bullet fired from Noman’s gun. Noman has been arrested.

Investigators and eyewitnesses said the two guards were staying inside the Ansar barracks within the factory premises. During a conversation, Noman allegedly pointed his firearm at Biswas, reportedly in a moment of jest. The trigger was accidentally pulled, and the bullet struck Biswas in the thigh, leading to fatal injuries.

The killing comes days after another Hindu man, Amrit Mondal, was shot dead in Dhaka, reportedly over allegations of extortion. Authorities say all recent cases are under investigation, as concerns grow over repeated violent incidents involving members of the minority community.