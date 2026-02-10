UP 12th Board Deadline: Inter-Practical Date Extended To Feb, Know Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUP 12th Board Deadline: Inter-Practical Date Extended To Feb, Know Details

UP Board extends practical deadline to Feb 13, warns strict action if schools fail to upload marks on time. The board has warned of strict accountability if negligence affects any student’s result.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the deadline for Intermediate (Class 12) practical examinations 2026 to February 13, citing pending exams and incomplete mark uploads in several schools. The board said the decision was taken keeping students’ interests in mind, as practical examinations and mark submissions remained incomplete at multiple centres.

Earlier, practical exams were scheduled in two phases, January 24 to February 1 and February 2 to February 9. However, during a review, the board found that practicals were still pending in many institutions and marks were not uploaded on the official portal.

Strict Instructions To Schools, Examiners

UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh has directed all examiners and school principals to:

  • Complete all remaining practical exams

  • Upload 100% student marks on the official portal

  • Ensure compliance before February 13

The board has warned of strict accountability if negligence affects any student’s result. In such cases, responsibility will fall on the examiner, school principal, and the district’s District School Inspector.

Focus On Timely Result Declaration

Officials said the move aims to ensure results are declared on time without technical or administrative hurdles. The extension is expected to benefit students whose practicals were delayed due to administrative or logistical reasons.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main goal of extending the practical exam deadline?

The primary goal is to ensure timely declaration of results without any administrative or technical issues. This extension helps students whose practicals were delayed for various reasons.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 07:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP Board Deadline UP Board Schools UP Board Feb 13 Deadline Class 12 Practical UP Board UP Board Marks Upload Rule
