UP 12th Board Deadline: Inter-Practical Date Extended To Feb, Know Details
UP Board extends practical deadline to Feb 13, warns strict action if schools fail to upload marks on time. The board has warned of strict accountability if negligence affects any student’s result.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has extended the deadline for Intermediate (Class 12) practical examinations 2026 to February 13, citing pending exams and incomplete mark uploads in several schools. The board said the decision was taken keeping students’ interests in mind, as practical examinations and mark submissions remained incomplete at multiple centres.
Earlier, practical exams were scheduled in two phases, January 24 to February 1 and February 2 to February 9. However, during a review, the board found that practicals were still pending in many institutions and marks were not uploaded on the official portal.
Strict Instructions To Schools, Examiners
UP Board Secretary Bhagwati Singh has directed all examiners and school principals to:
Complete all remaining practical exams
Upload 100% student marks on the official portal
Ensure compliance before February 13
The board has warned of strict accountability if negligence affects any student’s result. In such cases, responsibility will fall on the examiner, school principal, and the district’s District School Inspector.
Focus On Timely Result Declaration
Officials said the move aims to ensure results are declared on time without technical or administrative hurdles. The extension is expected to benefit students whose practicals were delayed due to administrative or logistical reasons.