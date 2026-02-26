PM Expresses Grief Over Nallakannu’s Death; TN CM Pays Last Respects

Chennai, Feb 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to CPI veteran and freedom fighter R Nallakannu and said the latter will be remembered for his grassroots connect and efforts to give voice to the underprivileged, workers and farmers.

In a post on the social media platform 'X', the Prime Minister said Nallakannu was "widely respected by people from every section of society. Equally noteworthy was his simplicity. My thoughts are with his family and admirers." Condolences poured in with many leaders expressing grief.

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan said Nallakannu was a "warrior who dedicated his entire life to the cause of workers' rights, social justice, and upliftment of the oppressed... his life of struggle, filled with sacrifices, will forever remain etched in people's hearts." Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Comrade Nallakannu’s life was a rare example of integrity, simplicity, and unwavering commitment to the poor and the marginalised.

"For nearly nine decades, he stood firmly for justice and dignity. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and countless admirers," Gandhi said on 'X.' Union Minister L Murugan, BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran, TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman were also among the leaders who condoled the death.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, his deputy Udhayanidhi, actor-politician Vijay and a host of leaders paid homage to the mortal remains of centenarian CPI leader Nallakannu who died here on Wednesday.

His body was brought in a procession from the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where he breathed his last at the age of 101, and kept at the CPI party office Balan Illam in T Nagar for the party members and public to pay homage.

The veteran leader and freedom fighter died due to age-related ailments. A Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital bulletin said that despite intensive care, Nallakannu passed away at 1.55 PM on February 25, 2026, following failure of all vital organs.

There had been fluctuations in the health status of the CPI leader, who had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on February 1 following illness, it said.

The Chief Minister and Udhayanidhi paid their last respects, and later consoled the bereaved family and party members.

Vijay, who heads the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, accompanied by his party leaders, visited Balan Illam and paid floral tributes to Nallakannu's mortal remains.

CPI general secretary D Raja, CPI state secretary M Veerapandian, and many leaders too paid their homage.

The CPI has announced a week-long mourning as a mark of respect to the departed leader, and the party flag was flown at half-mast.

The mortal remains will be handed over to the Madras Medical College for research as per Nallakannu's wish.

