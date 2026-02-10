The controversy concerns conflicting claims about the publication status of his memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny,' and its alleged content being uncomfortable for the government.
FACT CHECK | Was Manoj Naravane’s Book Available Online? We Verify Rahul Gandhi's Claims
Fact check | ABP finds Naravane memoir listed online but no proof of sale in major e-commerce sites; publisher Penguin denies any such release amid political tensions.
The controversy surrounding former Army Chief General (Retd) MM Naravane’s yet-to-be-published memoir Four Stars of Destiny has escalated into a political and legal flashpoint, drawing sharp reactions from the Opposition, the publisher, and people involved in the matter. Speaking to the media outside Parliament, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned the conflicting claims over the book’s publication status.
Naravane Book Row Sparks Questions
For fact-checking purposes, ABP Live reviewed major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, along with leading local bookstore network such as Om Book Shop, to verify claims about the availability of former Army Chief General (Retd) MM Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny.
Hello friends. My book is available now. Just follow the link. Happy reading. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/VCiLiZOWIi— Manoj Naravane (@ManojNaravane) December 15, 2023
Earlier, Gandhi said he trusted the former Army Chief’s statements more and suggested that either Naravane or publisher Penguin Random House India was not telling the truth. He also alleged that the manuscript contains material uncomfortable for the government and top leadership.
Listings Seen, Sales Not Confirmed
We found that although the book appeared as a listing on certain platforms at different points, there was no clear evidence of active public sale. In several cases, listings showed 'currently unavailable', lacked purchase options, or did not appear even after multiple keyword searches on platforms such as Flipkart.
This is because the presence of a listing on e-commerce platforms does not automatically mean a product is available for purchase. Industry practice allows placeholder listings, metadata uploads, or pre-publication entries to appear on platforms well before an official release.
Publisher Denies Official Book Release
Publisher Penguin Random House India has maintained that the book has not been formally published in print or digital format and that no authorised copies have been released into the public domain.
Statement from the publisher. pic.twitter.com/pksacg3EeT— Penguin India (@PenguinIndia) February 9, 2026
The publisher has also warned that any circulating copies could amount to copyright violation.
Related Video
Inside Parliament: Kiran Rijiju Holds Crucial Meeting with Opposition Leaders
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the controversy surrounding General MM Naravane's memoir?
What has Rahul Gandhi alleged regarding the memoir?
Rahul Gandhi questioned the differing statements about the book's publication and alleged that the manuscript contains material critical of the government and its leadership.
Has 'Four Stars of Destiny' been officially published?
Publisher Penguin Random House India states the book has not been formally published in print or digital format, and no authorized copies have been released.
Were there any listings of the book found on e-commerce platforms?
The book appeared as a listing on some platforms, but often showed 'currently unavailable,' lacked purchase options, or was later removed, not indicating active public sale.