FACT CHECK | Was Manoj Naravane's Book Available Online? We Verify Rahul Gandhi's Claims

FACT CHECK | Was Manoj Naravane’s Book Available Online? We Verify Rahul Gandhi's Claims

Fact check | ABP finds Naravane memoir listed online but no proof of sale in major e-commerce sites; publisher Penguin denies any such release amid political tensions.

By : Ritwik Dutta | Updated at : 10 Feb 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The controversy surrounding former Army Chief General (Retd) MM Naravane’s yet-to-be-published memoir Four Stars of Destiny has escalated into a political and legal flashpoint, drawing sharp reactions from the Opposition, the publisher, and people involved in the matter. Speaking to the media outside Parliament, LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned the conflicting claims over the book’s publication status.

Naravane Book Row Sparks Questions

For fact-checking purposes, ABP Live reviewed major e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart, along with leading local bookstore network such as Om Book Shop, to verify claims about the availability of former Army Chief General (Retd) MM Naravane’s memoir Four Stars of Destiny. 

Earlier, Gandhi said he trusted the former Army Chief’s statements more and suggested that either Naravane or publisher Penguin Random House India was not telling the truth. He also alleged that the manuscript contains material uncomfortable for the government and top leadership. 

Listings Seen, Sales Not Confirmed

We found that although the book appeared as a listing on certain platforms at different points, there was no clear evidence of active public sale. In several cases, listings showed 'currently unavailable', lacked purchase options, or did not appear even after multiple keyword searches on platforms such as Flipkart.


FACT CHECK | Was Manoj Naravane’s Book Available Online? We Verify Rahul Gandhi's Claims


FACT CHECK | Was Manoj Naravane’s Book Available Online? We Verify Rahul Gandhi's Claims

This is because the presence of a listing on e-commerce platforms does not automatically mean a product is available for purchase. Industry practice allows placeholder listings, metadata uploads, or pre-publication entries to appear on platforms well before an official release.

Publisher Denies Official Book Release

Publisher Penguin Random House India has maintained that the book has not been formally published in print or digital format and that no authorised copies have been released into the public domain.

The publisher has also warned that any circulating copies could amount to copyright violation.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the controversy surrounding General MM Naravane's memoir?

The controversy concerns conflicting claims about the publication status of his memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny,' and its alleged content being uncomfortable for the government.

What has Rahul Gandhi alleged regarding the memoir?

Rahul Gandhi questioned the differing statements about the book's publication and alleged that the manuscript contains material critical of the government and its leadership.

Has 'Four Stars of Destiny' been officially published?

Publisher Penguin Random House India states the book has not been formally published in print or digital format, and no authorized copies have been released.

Were there any listings of the book found on e-commerce platforms?

The book appeared as a listing on some platforms, but often showed 'currently unavailable,' lacked purchase options, or was later removed, not indicating active public sale.

About the author Ritwik Dutta

Ritwik Dutta is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, who blends an engineer’s precision with a reporter’s instinct. With a background in data and analytics, he delivers evidence-driven, real-time coverage of key national and global developments, breaking down complex subjects into clear, engaging stories that make information more accessible and strengthen public understanding.

For tips and queries, write to ritwikd@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 10 Feb 2026 06:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
MM Naravane Rahul Gandhi Four Stars Of Destiny Naravane Book Controversy Penguin Random House India
