UP: Stepmother Brutally Assaults 2-Year-Old, Leaves Her With Torn Lip And Bruises

UP News: A shocking case of child abuse has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, where a stepmother allegedly brutally assaulted her two-and-a-half-year-old stepdaughter, leaving her seriously injured with a torn lip and bruises all over her body.

The incident took place in the Paikolia police station area, in Kurda Hori Tola village. According to reports, the child’s only “mistake” was soiling her clothes, which enraged the stepmother. In a fit of anger, she allegedly beat the toddler mercilessly.

Child Suffers Blue Marks On Body

Neighbours said the child was left bleeding and in pain, with visible injuries and blue marks across her body. Instead of seeking medical help, the woman allegedly abandoned the injured child. As her condition worsened, locals stepped in to help.

Residents rushed the girl to the Gaur Community Health Centre, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Villagers also revealed that the child’s biological mother had died when she was just a month old. Her father later remarried and left for work in another state, leaving the child in the care of his second wife.

The matter has now reached the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which has taken serious note of the incident. Committee chairperson Prerak Mishra has directed the police to present both the child and the accused woman before the panel on April 9.

Officials said strict action will be taken after the investigation, and a case has been registered based on a complaint. Police have assured that the accused will be arrested and sent to jail if found guilty.