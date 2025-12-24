Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesUnnao Rape Case: Here's Why Kuldeep Singh Sengar Will Not Walk Out Of Jail Despite Getting Bail

Unnao Rape Case: Here's Why Kuldeep Singh Sengar Will Not Walk Out Of Jail Despite Getting Bail

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to former BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case. The relief was granted on a personal bond of Rs 15 lakh. However, despite the bail, Sengar will not be released from jail as he is currently serving a 10-year sentence in a separate case related to the death of the rape survivor’s father.

Sengar Ordered To Stay In Delhi

The High Court has suspended Sengar's sentence in the rape case while his appeal remains pending. As part of the bail conditions, the court directed that Sengar must remain in Delhi during the bail period and must not enter a five-kilometre radius of the survivor's residence.

The court also ordered Sengar to report to the police every Monday. He has been barred from threatening or contacting the survivor in any manner.

The court further directed Sengar to surrender his passport before the trial court. It warned that any violation of the bail conditions would lead to immediate cancellation of bail.

Sengar was earlier convicted by a lower court and sentenced to life imprisonment in the rape case.

2017 Unnao Rape Case

The Unnao rape case dates back to 2017, in which Sengar was the prime accused. The case took a grave turn when the survivor’s father allegedly died after being assaulted in police custody by Sengar’s brother.

Sengar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April 2018. A chargesheet was filed in July 2018, naming him as an accused. In December 2019, the court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Following his conviction, Sengar lost his MLA seat and was expelled from the Bharatiya Janata Party. He is currently lodged in a Delhi jail.

Published at : 24 Dec 2025 12:31 PM (IST)
Unnao Rape Case Kuldeep Singh Sengar
