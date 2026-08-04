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English NewsCitiesHindu Mahasabha Members Stopped While Attempting To Perform Shrawan Rituals At Taj Mahal

Hindu Mahasabha Members Stopped While Attempting To Perform Shrawan Rituals At Taj Mahal

Eleven women associated with the organisation were intercepted before reaching the protected monument and escorted to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they performed jalabhishek.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hindu Mahasabha attempted rituals, claiming Taj Mahal a Shiva temple.
  • Police stopped the group, redirected them to Rajeshwar Temple.
  • Group leader vowed repeat attempts, disputing the monument's origin.

Agra, Aug 4 (PTI) Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha attempted to enter the Taj Mahal carrying kanwars, claiming the monument was originally a Shiva temple, but were stopped by police, an officer said on Tuesday.

The organisation had sought to perform religious rituals at the protected site on the first Monday of the holy month of Shrawan.

According to police, 11 women associated with the organisation were carrying kanwars -- devotees of Lord Shiva -- towards the Taj Mahal when they were intercepted en route.

They were later escorted to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they offered holy water and performed jalabhishek or ceremonial bathing of the Shivling.

A police officer said the authorities had prior information that the group was heading towards the Taj Mahal from the western gate to perform religious rituals.

"They were stopped on the way and were taken to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they performed jalabhishek," the officer said.

Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha district president Meera Rathore alleged that the Taj Mahal was originally a Shiva temple.

"If qawwali programmes can be held at the Taj Mahal, we should also be allowed to offer prayers there. We have been stopped this time, but there are more Mondays in Shrawan. We will again carry kanwars and perform worship," she said.

Right-wing groups such as the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha routinely attempt to enter the Taj Mahal during the month of Shrawan to offer Gangajal, claiming the monument is a Lord Shiva temple.

The Taj Mahal is a protected monument under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The claim that the Taj Mahal was originally a Shiva temple, often referred to by Hindu organisations as "Tejo Mahalaya", has been repeatedly disputed by historians and is not accepted by the ASI.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who attempted to enter the Taj Mahal carrying kanwars?

Members of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha attempted to enter the Taj Mahal. They were carrying kanwars, associated with devotees of Lord Shiva.

Why did the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha members try to enter the Taj Mahal?

They claimed the monument was originally a Shiva temple. They sought to perform religious rituals, specifically offering prayers during the holy month of Shrawan.

Were they successful in entering the Taj Mahal to perform rituals?

No, police stopped them en route to the Taj Mahal. They were later escorted to the Rajeshwar Temple, where they performed jalabhishek.

Is the claim that the Taj Mahal is a Shiva temple widely accepted?

No, the claim that the Taj Mahal was originally a Shiva temple, or 'Tejo Mahalaya,' has been repeatedly disputed by historians and is not accepted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

Published at : 04 Aug 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Taj Mahal 'Kanwar Yatra' Agra News
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