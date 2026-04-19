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HomeCitiesTwo US Nationals Detained At Srinagar Airport With Banned Satellite Phone

Two US Nationals Detained At Srinagar Airport With Banned Satellite Phone

Two US nationals were detained at Srinagar Airport after a banned satellite phone was found in luggage, triggering security concerns and a police probe.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 19 Apr 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
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  • Authorities enforced strict regulations due to security sensitivities and national laws.

Panic briefly gripped Srinagar Airport on Sunday after security personnel recovered a banned satellite phone from the luggage of two American nationals during routine screening. Officials immediately detained the individuals for questioning before handing them over to police for further investigation. Authorities said the device falls under restricted telecom equipment in India, where possession without prior government approval is illegal, triggering swift action amid heightened security protocols and strict enforcement of communication regulations across the country.

Device Seized

One of the detained individuals has been identified as Jeffrey Scott, a resident of Montana in the United States. According to officials, the satellite phone was recovered from his belongings during standard baggage checks. Both individuals were taken into custody on the spot as security agencies moved quickly to assess potential risks.

Satellite phones such as Thuraya and Iridium are strictly regulated in India. Authorities reiterated that unauthorised possession can lead to detention, arrest and confiscation of the device under provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act and other national security laws. India maintains stringent telecom rules due to security sensitivities, particularly in strategically important regions.

Strict Rules

Officials emphasised that the use of satellite communication devices without explicit government clearance is completely prohibited. In recent years, several foreign nationals and Indian citizens have faced legal action in similar cases at airports and hotels.

A comparable incident occurred in May last year, when a US-based ophthalmologist was stopped at Puducherry Airport after an Iridium satellite phone was found in their possession. The individual was prevented from boarding a flight to Hyderabad and subjected to investigation.

To curb such violations, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued guidelines on January 30, 2025, directing all airlines operating flights to India to inform passengers about the ban. Carriers were asked to communicate these restrictions through in-flight announcements, overseas offices and onboard materials to prevent unintentional breaches.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Apr 2026 08:43 PM (IST)
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Srinagar Airport American Nationals
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