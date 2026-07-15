Two Separate Fires Break Out At Gurugram Warehouse, Kingdom of Dreams; No Casualties

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Gurugram reported two major fires; no casualties occurred.

Lifelong warehouse blaze began Tuesday night, spreading rapidly.

Kingdom of Dreams complex also caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Gurugram, Jul 15 (PTI) Two major fires broke out at separate locations in Gurugram, with one engulfing a company warehouse and another breaking out at the closed Kingdom of Dreams complex. No casualties were reported in either incident, officials said on Wednesday.

The first fire broke out at the Lifelong company's warehouse in Jhund Sarai on Pataudi Road on Tuesday night, while the second erupted at the shuttered Kingdom of Dreams cultural complex in Sector 29 on Wednesday afternoon.

Employees present in the Lifelong warehouse evacuated the premises after the fire broke out.

On receiving information about the incident, the fire department rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

Given the intensity of the blaze, more than two dozen fire tenders from all fire stations in Gurugram, as well as private companies, were passed into service. Firefighters continued efforts through the night to bring the blaze under control.

A senior fire officer said the fire spread rapidly and engulfed two other companies operating in the same building.

He said the presence of plastic granules, chemicals and other combustible materials fuelled the blaze, resulting in extensive damage to all three units.

"The firefighters remained fully engaged in extinguishing the blaze until morning. A precise assessment of the damage can only be made once the fire is completely extinguished. The administration is currently investigating the exact cause of the fire, and a search operation will also be conducted after the fire is fully put out", the officer said.

Firefighters were also deployed to tackle the blaze at the Kingdom of Dreams complex after the fire department received an alert around 1.45 pm.

Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and firefighting operations continued to bring the blaze under control.

There were no reports of any casualties or anyone being trapped in the building, officials said.