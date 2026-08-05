JP Nadda Visits Flood-Hit Sivasagar, Assures Full Central Support For Rehabilitation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nadda assessed Sivasagar flood damage, met affected families.

Centre, state will prepare long-term rehabilitation plan jointly.

Nadda praised state's relief efforts, assured ongoing central assistance.

Union Health Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda on Wednesday visited the flood-ravaged Santak and Nepali Khuti areas of Assam's Sivasagar district to assess the devastation caused by the recent floods and interact with affected families.

Accompanied by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior government officials, Nadda reviewed the damage to homes, agricultural land and public infrastructure. He also met residents affected by the floods, heard their grievances and assessed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation efforts.

The visit comes as Sivasagar continues to grapple with the aftermath of severe flooding that has submerged villages, damaged infrastructure and disrupted the lives of thousands of people.

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Assam Government Will Prepare Rehabilitation Plan

Addressing the media after the visit, Nadda said the floods had caused unprecedented destruction across the region, leaving many families with extensive losses, including damage to homes, livelihoods and domestic animals.

He said he had visited the affected areas on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the ground situation and understand the immediate needs of the people.

After reviewing the situation, Nadda said he held discussions with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and announced that the Centre and the Assam government would jointly prepare a long-term rehabilitation plan for the affected areas.

Praises Assam Government's Relief Efforts

The Union minister commended the Assam government for its response to the disaster, saying the state administration had acted proactively by distributing relief materials and extending assistance to affected residents.

He acknowledged that the scale of destruction was significant and said rehabilitation would require time and sustained effort.

However, Nadda assured flood-affected families that the Central Government would provide all possible assistance to help them rebuild their lives.

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Centre Promises Continued Support

According to Nadda, the rehabilitation package would include support for restoring livelihoods, relocating families wherever necessary and providing compensation for eligible losses, including damage to property and the loss of domestic animals.

Reassuring residents, he said the Government of India would continue to stand by the people of Assam during the recovery process.

He added that while the Assam government was deploying all available resources for relief and rescue operations, the Centre would extend full support to ensure rehabilitation work is carried out effectively.

Sivasagar remains one of the worst flood-affected districts in Upper Assam, with the recent deluge causing widespread damage to homes, farmland, roads and public infrastructure. Relief and restoration efforts are continuing as authorities work to restore normalcy.