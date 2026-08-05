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English NewsCitiesLok Sabha Secretariat Director Dies By Suicide In Noida; Loan Mentioned In Note

Lok Sabha Secretariat Director Dies By Suicide In Noida; Loan Mentioned In Note

The deceased, identified as Gaurav Gautam, was found hanging from a ceiling fan after his wife returned home and discovered the flat locked.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 05 Aug 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lok Sabha director, 40, found dead at his Noida flat.
  • His wife discovered him hanging, rushed him to a nearby hospital.
  • Police recovered a suicide note referencing a loan; investigation continues.

Noida, Aug 5 (PTI) A 40-year-old director in the Lok Sabha Secretariat allegedly committed suicide at his flat in a housing society in Noida, with police recovering a purported suicide note by him which mentioned a loan, officials said on Wednesday.

The deceased, identified as Gaurav Gautam, was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his flat in Kendriya Vihar-II Society in Sector 82 on Sunday, police said.

According to the Phase-2 police station, information about the incident was received through a memo from a hospital after Gautam was taken there for treatment. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police said Gautam's wife had gone to her parental home. Upon returning home, she found the flat locked and, suspecting something was amiss, entered the house with the help of a security guard.

She found her husband hanging and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, police said.

A forensic team and the local police inspected the spot and collected evidence. Inquest proceedings were completed and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said a suicide note recovered from the flat referred to a loan. The contents of the note are being examined as part of the investigation.

Further legal proceedings are underway, police added. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the deceased person mentioned in the article?

The deceased was Gaurav Gautam, a 40-year-old director in the Lok Sabha Secretariat. He was found hanging at his flat in Noida.

Where did the incident occur?

The incident took place at Gaurav Gautam's flat in Kendriya Vihar-II Society, located in Sector 82, Noida.

Was a suicide note found at the scene?

Yes, police recovered a purported suicide note from the flat. The contents of the note reportedly mentioned a loan.

How was Gaurav Gautam's body discovered?

His wife, upon returning home, found the flat locked. With a security guard's help, she entered and found him hanging, then rushed him to a hospital.

Published at : 05 Aug 2026 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suicide Lok Sabha Noida News 'Lok Sabha'
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