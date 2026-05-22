Twisha Sharma's Mother-in-Law Failing To Comply With Bail Conditions; Final Notice Served

Madhya Pradesh Police have issued a third and final notice to former judge Giribala Singh for recording her statement in connection with the alleged dowry death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, warning that her anticipatory bail may be cancelled if she continues to avoid questioning.

The development comes amid allegations that Giribala Singh has failed to comply with conditions laid down by the court while granting her anticipatory bail in the case.

Bhopal Commissioner of Police Sanjay Kumar said the police would approach the sessions court seeking cancellation of her bail if she did not cooperate with the investigation.

“The third and last notice has been issued to her. If she does not cooperate, we will move the sessions court seeking cancellation of her bail,” Kumar told PTI over the phone on Thursday.

Police sources said the latest notice was served through both post and WhatsApp after earlier attempts to contact her reportedly failed. Officials added that she was not found at her residence when the previous two notices were delivered.

Authorities said women and children are generally not summoned to police stations or courts for recording statements, and their statements are usually recorded at home.

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Bail Conditions Under Scrutiny

According to officials, the court had granted conditional anticipatory bail to Giribala Singh on the condition that she would cooperate with investigators and not delay the legal proceedings.

However, police sources alleged that she has ignored repeated notices and has not yet recorded her statement despite multiple opportunities.

The Madhya Pradesh government has also initiated a separate inquiry to determine whether Giribala Singh can continue as chairperson of a consumer court while facing criminal proceedings, according to an official circular.

Family Challenges Bail In High Court

Twisha Sharma’s family has challenged the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh before the principal bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur.

Family lawyer Ankur Pandey said the petition argued that the lower court ignored crucial evidence and legal presumptions applicable in dowry death cases.

“We will contest the bail on the ground that the subordinate court ignored material evidence and provisions related to presumption in dowry death cases under Section 118 of the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023,” Pandey said.

The provision states that if a woman dies under unnatural circumstances within seven years of marriage and evidence of dowry-related cruelty exists shortly before her death, the court may presume the accused caused the dowry death unless proven otherwise.

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Twisha's Husband Still Absconding

Police teams have also launched searches across Madhya Pradesh and other states to trace Twisha Sharma’s husband Samarth Singh, who remains absconding.

Authorities have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Katara police station house officer Sunil Dubey, who is leading one of the search teams, declined to comment on whether investigators had obtained fresh leads regarding Samarth Singh’s whereabouts.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area on May 12.

Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide, while the Singh family has claimed that she was struggling with drug addiction.

Police have registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

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Questions Raised Over Phone Calls

Meanwhile, Twisha Sharma’s family lawyer alleged that Giribala Singh made multiple calls to influential individuals shortly after Twisha’s death.

According to the lawyer, a list of phone numbers released by the family showed that the former judge allegedly contacted 46 people, including IAS and IPS officers, doctors and members of the judiciary, the day after the incident.

The family has alleged that the calls raise suspicions of attempts to influence the investigation or conceal evidence, though no official confirmation has been made by investigators regarding the nature of the calls.