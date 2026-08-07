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Chhattisgarh Launches 'Meri Beti–Mera Abhiman' Campaign, 6,671 Girls' Toilets To Be Built
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai launched the 'Meri Beti–Mera Abhiman' campaign, announcing girls' toilets, water conservation works and Rs 6,855 crore for rural development under VB-G RAM G.
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Chhattisgarh Launches 'Meri Beti–Mera Abhiman' Campaign, 6,671 Girls' Toilets To Be Built
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