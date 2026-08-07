Chhattisgarh Launches 'Meri Beti–Mera Abhiman' Campaign, 6,671 Girls' Toilets To Be Built

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday launched the statewide 'Meri Beti–Mera Abhiman' campaign under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G), announcing a six-month drive aimed at improving sanitation, strengthening rural infrastructure, promoting water conservation and enhancing the dignity of girls.

Addressing a press conference at Mahanadi Bhawan in Nava Raipur, Sai said the campaign will run from August 15, 2026, to January 26, 2027.

Girls' Toilets, Cremation Grounds Across Villages

As part of the initiative, the state government will construct 6,671 toilets for girls in government schools across rural areas at an estimated cost of Rs 286.85 crore, with each unit costing Rs 4.30 lakh. The campaign also includes the development of 6,524 cremation grounds with waiting sheds at a cost of Rs 391.44 crore, along with 549 additional cremation grounds worth Rs 18.22 crore.

To strengthen water conservation, the Chief Minister announced that 10,027 abandoned and defunct borewells would be equipped with sand filters and groundwater recharge structures at a cost of Rs 52.14 crore. He said the initiative would boost groundwater recharge, improve rainwater harvesting and help address drinking water shortages in rural areas. Officials have been directed to accord priority approval to all eligible projects and begin implementation without delay.

Sai described the VB-G RAM G scheme, rolled out nationwide on July 1, 2026, as the country's largest rural employment and development programme. He said all works under the scheme would be selected with the approval of Gram Panchayats and Gram Sabhas, while the daily wage rate has been increased to Rs 300. According to him, the programme will play a crucial role in advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Rs 6,855 Crore Allocation For Chhattisgarh

The Chief Minister said Chhattisgarh is set to receive nearly Rs 6,855 crore under MGNREGA and VB-G RAM G during the current financial year, marking the state's largest-ever investment in rural employment and infrastructure. The Centre has already released the first instalment of more than Rs 1,538 crore.

Sai said the scheme has been designed to balance the interests of farmers and labourers by allowing works to be suspended for up to 60 days during peak agricultural activity to ensure adequate labour availability for farming without affecting long-term employment opportunities.

He said the programme covers 318 categories of development works across four key sectors—107 water conservation and augmentation projects, 90 rural infrastructure works, 86 livelihood promotion initiatives and 35 climate adaptation and disaster management projects.

Water conservation works will include ponds, check dams, recharge structures, irrigation expansion, soil conservation and plantation drives. Rural infrastructure projects will cover roads, culverts, Panchayat buildings, Anganwadi centres, additional classrooms, libraries, laboratories, kitchen sheds, waste management systems, cremation grounds and veterinary hospitals.

Focus On Livelihoods & Climate Resilience

Under the livelihood component, the government plans to strengthen infrastructure for rural markets, agricultural storage facilities, cold chains, dairy farming, fisheries and animal husbandry. Climate resilience projects will prioritise flood and cyclone shelters, drainage systems, embankments, forest fire prevention and post-disaster reconstruction.

Highlighting the state's performance, Sai said Chhattisgarh ranks first in the country with 98 per cent e-KYC completion of workers and second with 99 per cent geo-tagging of assets under the scheme. He added that the state has also taken the lead in preparing GIS-based Gram Panchayat work plans through the Yuktdhara portal.

The Chief Minister said water conservation has been given the highest priority under the programme and noted that the state government's 'Mor Gaon–Mor Pani' campaign would receive renewed momentum through the initiative.

He further informed that Rs 5,591.42 crore has been allocated for VB-G RAM G during the 2026–27 financial year, while Rs 1,264 crore was spent during the first quarter from April to June, accelerating rural development projects across the state.

Transparency, Employment & Self-Reliant Villages

Sai said the scheme aims not only to generate employment but also to strengthen sanitation, education, water conservation, rural infrastructure and livelihoods to build self-reliant villages. Stressing transparency, he said all projects would be approved by Gram Sabhas and implemented through digital monitoring, timely wage payments, quality checks and social audits.

Deputy Chief Minister and Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Vijay Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Richa Sharma, VB-G RAM G Commissioner Taran Prakash Sinha, senior officials and journalists were present at the launch event.