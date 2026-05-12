Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFour Cubs Born Found Dead In MP's Kuno National Park, Bodies Partially Eaten

Four Cubs Born Found Dead In MP's Kuno National Park, Bodies Partially Eaten

Four cheetah cubs born to female cheetah KGP12 at Kuno National Park were found dead in Madhya Pradesh. Officials suspect predation by another animal; India’s cheetah count now stands at 53.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 12 May 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Four cheetah cubs found dead at Kuno National Park.
  • Predation by another wild animal suspected cause of deaths.
 

Four cheetah cubs born last month at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park were found dead on Tuesday morning, with officials suspecting predation by another wild animal.

According to forest officials, the cubs, born to female cheetah KGP12 on April 11, were discovered around 6:30 am by a monitoring team near the den site in the Sheopur territorial division. The carcasses were found partially devoured.

Officials said the cubs were last seen alive on the evening of May 11, PTI reported.

Cubs May Have Died In Animal Attack

Preliminary findings suggest the cubs may have died after being attacked by another animal, though the exact cause will be confirmed only after post-mortem examinations and a detailed investigation.

“The mother cheetah is safe and healthy,” an official said.

Cheetah Now Stand At 53

Following the deaths, India’s cheetah population now stands at 53. Of these, 50 cheetahs, including 33 born in India, are currently housed at Kuno National Park, while three are at the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh.

Officials added that all surviving cheetahs are healthy and being closely monitored.

Under India’s ambitious cheetah reintroduction project, eight cheetahs were brought from Namibia in September 2022, followed by 12 from South Africa in 2023. Earlier this year, nine more cheetahs, six females and three males, arrived from Botswana.

Before You Go

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout

Frequently Asked Questions

How many cheetah cubs were found dead at Kuno National Park?

Four cheetah cubs, born last month, were found dead on Tuesday morning. They were born to female cheetah KGP12 on April 11.

What is the suspected cause of the cheetah cubs' deaths?

Officials suspect predation by another wild animal. The cubs' carcasses were found partially devoured, suggesting an animal attack.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 12 May 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cheetah Madhya Pradesh Kuno National Park Cheetah KGP12
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Four Cubs Born Found Dead In MP's Kuno National Park, Bodies Partially Eaten
Four Cubs Born Found Dead In MP's Kuno National Park, Bodies Partially Eaten
Cities
Manipur Security Forces Arrest Eight Militants, Including Top Extremist Leaders
Manipur Security Forces Arrest Eight Militants, Including Top Extremist Leaders
Cities
Rajasthan Tightens Hospital Protocols After C-Section Deaths In Kota
Rajasthan Tightens Hospital Protocols After C-Section Deaths In Kota
Cities
Chennai-Abu Dhabi Flight Carrying 280 Passengers Grounded After 'Fire' Breaks Out On Wing
Chennai-Abu Dhabi Flight Carrying 280 Passengers Grounded After 'Fire' Breaks Out On Wing
Advertisement

Videos

NEET Leak Crackdown: Rajasthan SOG Arrests Key Accused Rakesh From Dehradun Hideout
NEET Leak: Nashik-Haryana Link Exposed, Students Slam NTA After Exam Cancellation
NEET 2026 Leak Shock: Nashik-to-Haryana Paper Trail Sparks Nationwide Student Outrage
Breaking: NEET Paper Leak Network Spreads Across 4 States; CBI Takes Over Probe
NEET UG 2026 Cancelled: Students Express Anguish, Demand Fair Re-Exam After Paper Leak
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | BrahMos Diplomacy: How India’s Supersonic Missile Is Reshaping Asian Geopolitics
Opinion
Embed widget