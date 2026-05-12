Four cheetah cubs, born last month, were found dead on Tuesday morning. They were born to female cheetah KGP12 on April 11.
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Four Cubs Born Found Dead In MP's Kuno National Park, Bodies Partially Eaten
Four cheetah cubs born to female cheetah KGP12 at Kuno National Park were found dead in Madhya Pradesh. Officials suspect predation by another animal; India’s cheetah count now stands at 53.
- Four cheetah cubs found dead at Kuno National Park.
- Predation by another wild animal suspected cause of deaths.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How many cheetah cubs were found dead at Kuno National Park?
What is the suspected cause of the cheetah cubs' deaths?
Officials suspect predation by another wild animal. The cubs' carcasses were found partially devoured, suggesting an animal attack.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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