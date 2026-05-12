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HomeCitiesRajasthan Tightens Hospital Protocols After C-Section Deaths In Kota

Rajasthan Tightens Hospital Protocols After C-Section Deaths In Kota

Two women each died at New Medical College Hospital and JK Lone Hospital after developing complications, including kidney infections.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)

Kota, May 12 (PTI) In the wake of the death of four women due to infection after C-section delivery, Rajasthan principal secretary (health) Gayatri Rathore has ordered strict adherence to treatment protocols in emergency operation theatres, ICUs and other critical units in hospitals.

Rathore on Monday night visited the ICU of the Super Speciality Block at New Medical College Hospital here and spoke to the relatives of three postpartum women, Pinki, Dhanni Bai, and Aarti, about their health.

She also spoke to Ragini Meena, who is admitted to the ICU, and said the condition has improved considerably.

Four women, two each at NMCH and JK Lone Hospital, died after developing complications following a caesarean delivery.

Pinki Mahawar, 30, wife of Chandra Prakash, a daily wage labourer, died on Monday of a similar infection after a C-section delivery.

Priya Mahawar, 22, died after developing a kidney infection post-C-section in JK Lone Hospital on the intervening night of May 9 and May 10.

Before her, two other women, Payal and Jyoti Nayak, aged 26 and 19, died on May 5 and May 7, in the New Medical College Hospital.

Meanwhile, Rathore said the patients' treatment is being monitored by senior nephrologist Dr Dhananjay Agrawal, according to a statement.

She was briefed by Dr Vikas Khandelia on the treatment of all postpartum women who got the infection.

According to a statement, she also met Chandrakala and Sushila, who have been shifted to the nephrology ward, and enquired about their health. Their relatives said that both women are now in a much better condition.

Later on Monday, the official chaired a meeting at NMCH, took information from senior doctors and discussed all possible causes behind the deaths due to infection.

She said that treatment protocols and infection-free operation theatres should also be ensured at district hospitals and PHC-CHC levels, and warned of action in case of any negligence.

Rathore said an investigation is underway into every aspect of the case. Action has already been taken against doctors and nursing personnel found prima facie guilty, the statement said.

According to the statement, Rathore said regular sterilisation must be ensured in these emergency units to prevent any possibility of infection. Equipment and machines used during treatment should also be sterilised as per protocol.

Hospital in-charges and unit heads should regularly monitor whether all treatment protocols are being followed properly, it said.

Rathore said hospital superintendents may also use RMRS funds for immediate requirements in ICUs and operation theatres.

The meeting was attended by District Collector Piyush Samaria, City Superintendent of Police Tejaswini Gautam, Food Safety and Drug Control Commissioner Dr T Shubhamangala, Director of Public Health Dr Ravi Prakash Sharma, Principal of Kota Medical College Dr Nilesh Jain, Dr Dhananjay Agrawal, and doctors from Jaipur. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 12 May 2026 02:15 PM (IST)
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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