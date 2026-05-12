Chennai-Abu Dhabi Flight Carrying 280 Passengers Grounded After 'Fire' Breaks Out On Wing

An Etihad Airways flight bound for Abu Dhabi carrying around 280 passengers was forced to abort its journey on Monday after a fire was detected on the aircraft’s left wing.

The aircraft was preparing for take-off from Chennai when the pilots noticed signs of fire on the wing and immediately halted departure procedures, news agency PTI reported, citing airport officials.

All passengers on board were safely evacuated from the aircraft, and no injuries were reported in the incident, officials added.

Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Following the incident, the flight was cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Airport authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire, and further investigation into the incident is underway.