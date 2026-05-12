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HomeCitiesChennai-Abu Dhabi Flight Carrying 280 Passengers Grounded After 'Fire' Breaks Out On Wing

Chennai-Abu Dhabi Flight Carrying 280 Passengers Grounded After 'Fire' Breaks Out On Wing

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 12 May 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

An Etihad Airways flight bound for Abu Dhabi carrying around 280 passengers was forced to abort its journey on Monday after a fire was detected on the aircraft’s left wing.

The aircraft was preparing for take-off from Chennai when the pilots noticed signs of fire on the wing and immediately halted departure procedures, news agency PTI reported, citing airport officials.

All passengers on board were safely evacuated from the aircraft, and no injuries were reported in the incident, officials added.

Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Following the incident, the flight was cancelled as a precautionary measure.

Airport authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire, and further investigation into the incident is underway.

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 May 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
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