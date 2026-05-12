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HomeCitiesManipur Security Forces Arrest Eight Militants, Including Top Extremist Leaders

Manipur Security Forces Arrest Eight Militants, Including Top Extremist Leaders

Those arrested include Vincent Pumjamang Taithul of the Zogam Liberation Front and Khumbongmayum Ananda Meitei of the Kangleipak Communist Party.

By : IANS | Updated at : 12 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)

Imphal, May 12 (IANS) Security forces have arrested eight militants, including two top extremist leaders, belonging to banned outfits in Manipur and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that the eight extremists include a self-styled Commander-in-Chief of the Zogam Liberation Front (ZLF), identified as Vincent Pumjamang Taithul (40) and a self-styled advisor of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), Khumbongmayum Ananda Meitei alias Lamphel alias Ibomcha (53).

The eight militants were arrested from various districts, including Churachandpur, Imphal West, Kakching and Imphal East. Several arms, including a few sophisticated weapons and a large cache of ammunition, along with some incriminating documents and mobile phones, were recovered from the possession of the arrested militants.

Four members of the banned People’s Liberation Army (PLA) and its sister outfit Revolutionary People's Front (RPF) were also held from the Lamlai police station areas under the Imphal East district, the official said.

According to the police official, three innocent youths who were coerced and detained by the arrested PLA/RPF militants to be recruited into the proscribed outfit were also rescued by the security forces.

The police official added that intelligence-based combing, cordon, and search operations are being carried out extensively across various districts to apprehend those involved in kidnapping, extortion and other unlawful activities in the state.

Search operations and area domination exercises are being conducted by the Central and state security forces in fringe, mixed-population, and vulnerable areas across multiple Imphal valley and mountainous districts.

To curb the movement of illegal elements and suspicious vehicles, a total of 114 nakas (checkpoints) have been set up across Manipur in both valley and hill districts. Security personnel are also providing escorts to vehicles, including trucks transporting foodgrain and essential commodities, along the Imphal-Jiribam National Highway (NH-37).

Strict security arrangements and convoy protection measures remain in place in sensitive stretches to ensure the safe movement of various vehicles.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police have urged the public not to believe rumours and to remain cautious of fake videos circulating on social media. “The veracity of any circulated videos or audio clips can be confirmed through the Central Control Room. Uploading or sharing fake posts on social media will invite legal action,” a police statement warned.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 12 May 2026 02:23 PM (IST)
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