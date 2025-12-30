Another Tiger Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh As Death Toll Touches 55: What’s Going Wrong?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Another tiger death in Madhya Pradesh has pushed the state’s total fatalities this year to 55, the highest number recorded since Project Tiger began in 1973. The latest case was reported from the Sagar region of Bundelkhand, where a fully grown male tiger was found dead inside a forest area.

Officials say most deaths are linked to natural causes tied to a growing tiger population, but human-made threats like electrocution, accidents, and illegal traps have caused a worrying number.

Tiger Deaths In Madhya Pradesh Reach Record High In 2025

Madhya Pradesh has reported 55 tiger deaths so far this year, surpassing last year’s count of 46. In comparison, the state recorded 45 deaths three years ago, 43 the year before that, and 34 the year prior.

Officials estimate that 11 of this year’s deaths were caused by unnatural reasons. Out of these, around eight tigers are believed to have died due to electrocution.

Most electrocution cases are linked to illegal electric fencing installed by villagers. These fences are mainly used to protect crops from animals such as wild boars and nilgai.

Instead of safe, low-voltage systems, many farmers use direct current wires without safety cutoffs. These setups can easily kill any animal that comes in contact with them, including tigers that move out of protected areas.

Forest officials argue that the majority of tiger deaths are natural and expected. With the tiger population growing, issues like territorial fights, old age, and diseases have become more common. As per the 2022 national tiger status report, Madhya Pradesh had 785 tigers, making it one of the densest tiger landscapes in the country.

Electrocution Emerges As A Major Threat To Dispersing Tigers

The most recent tiger death involved a male aged between eight and ten years. The carcass was found near Hilgan village in the Dhana range under the South Forest Division.

Locals alerted forest authorities, who secured the area and called veterinarians. Initial checks found no visible external injuries, though a post-mortem is underway.

Officials are also investigating whether the tiger had migrated from the nearby Nauradehi Tiger Reserve. Since tigers are rarely documented in this region, there is suspicion that the animal was dispersing when it may have come into contact with an electric fence. Wildlife sources say the body may have been moved after death.

Concerned by rising tiger and leopard deaths, the head of the state forest department has issued strict instructions to senior officers. He warned that negligence will not be tolerated and stressed that deaths caused by electrocution, road accidents, and rail hits are preventable. Forest teams have been told to treat wildlife protection as an urgent priority.