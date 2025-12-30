Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAnother Tiger Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh As Death Toll Touches 55: What’s Going Wrong?

Another Tiger Found Dead In Madhya Pradesh As Death Toll Touches 55: What’s Going Wrong?

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 55 tiger deaths in 2025, the highest since Project Tiger began, with electrocution from illegal fencing emerging as a major threat to dispersing big cats.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 11:00 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Another tiger death in Madhya Pradesh has pushed the state’s total fatalities this year to 55, the highest number recorded since Project Tiger began in 1973. The latest case was reported from the Sagar region of Bundelkhand, where a fully grown male tiger was found dead inside a forest area. 

Officials say most deaths are linked to natural causes tied to a growing tiger population, but human-made threats like electrocution, accidents, and illegal traps have caused a worrying number.

Tiger Deaths In Madhya Pradesh Reach Record High In 2025

Madhya Pradesh has reported 55 tiger deaths so far this year, surpassing last year’s count of 46. In comparison, the state recorded 45 deaths three years ago, 43 the year before that, and 34 the year prior. 

Officials estimate that 11 of this year’s deaths were caused by unnatural reasons. Out of these, around eight tigers are believed to have died due to electrocution.

Most electrocution cases are linked to illegal electric fencing installed by villagers. These fences are mainly used to protect crops from animals such as wild boars and nilgai. 

Instead of safe, low-voltage systems, many farmers use direct current wires without safety cutoffs. These setups can easily kill any animal that comes in contact with them, including tigers that move out of protected areas.

Forest officials argue that the majority of tiger deaths are natural and expected. With the tiger population growing, issues like territorial fights, old age, and diseases have become more common. As per the 2022 national tiger status report, Madhya Pradesh had 785 tigers, making it one of the densest tiger landscapes in the country.

Electrocution Emerges As A Major Threat To Dispersing Tigers

The most recent tiger death involved a male aged between eight and ten years. The carcass was found near Hilgan village in the Dhana range under the South Forest Division. 

Locals alerted forest authorities, who secured the area and called veterinarians. Initial checks found no visible external injuries, though a post-mortem is underway.

Officials are also investigating whether the tiger had migrated from the nearby Nauradehi Tiger Reserve. Since tigers are rarely documented in this region, there is suspicion that the animal was dispersing when it may have come into contact with an electric fence. Wildlife sources say the body may have been moved after death.

Concerned by rising tiger and leopard deaths, the head of the state forest department has issued strict instructions to senior officers. He warned that negligence will not be tolerated and stressed that deaths caused by electrocution, road accidents, and rail hits are preventable. Forest teams have been told to treat wildlife protection as an urgent priority.

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Tags :
News Cities
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
World
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget