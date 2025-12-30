Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities7 Feared Dead After Bus Plunges Off Road In Uttarakhand's Almora

7 Feared Dead After Bus Plunges Off Road In Uttarakhand's Almora

The incident comes just weeks after five people were killed and another five injured in Champawat.

By : Danish Khan | Edited By: Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 10:28 AM (IST)

A passenger bus met with an accident in Uttarakhand's Almora on Tuesday, triggering a major rescue operation. Initial reports suggest that at least seven people are feared dead in the incident. The bus was reportedly carrying around 12 passengers at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary information, the bus crashed near Shilapani. Soon after receiving information about the crash, the local administration and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Efforts are currently underway to evacuate the injured and provide medical assistance.

Official Confirmation Awaited

Authorities said that official confirmation of the number of casualties and injuries is still awaited, as rescue and relief operations continue at the site. Further details are expected once the situation becomes clearer.

The incident comes just weeks after five people were killed and another five injured in Champawat. The accident took place after a Mahindra Bolero carrying wedding guests plunged nearly 200 metres into a deep gorge. 

The accident occurred in the early hours while the SUV, carrying 10 people returning from a wedding, was heading towards Balatadi in the Gangolihat region. The vehicle reportedly lost control before veering off the road and crashing into the gorge.

Rescue Teams Rushed To Spot

Following the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the site to carry out rescue and relief operations. The injured were pulled out of the gorge and rushed to nearby hospitals.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Chandra Uniyal (40), Keval Chandra Uniyal (35), Suresh Nautiyal (32), Priyanshu Chaubey (6), and Bhavana Chaubey (28).

Related Video

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail

Published at : 30 Dec 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Uttarakhand Bus Accident Almora Bus Crash
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
PM Modi Mourns Khaleda Zia’s Death, Recalls 2015 Dhaka Meeting: 'Her Contributions Will Be Remembered'
World
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's First Female Prime Minister, Passes Away After Prolonged Illness
Cities
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Dense Fog Triggers Red Alert In Delhi; 128 Flights Cancelled, AQI Slips To ‘Severe’
Cities
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Air India Express Pilot Detained Days After 'Assaulting' Passenger At Delhi Airport
Advertisement

Videos

Unnao Rape Case: Supreme Court Begins Hearing on CBI Plea Against Kuldeep Sengar’s Bail
Navi Mumbai Civic Polls: Shiv Sena and BJP to Contest Separately, No Alliance Announced
Unnao Rape Case: Congress Women Protest Outside Supreme Court Over Unnao Case, Demand Justice for Victim
Breaking News: Supreme Court Hears Arguments in Unnao Rape Case Against Kuldeep Singh Sengar’s Bail
Breaking News: Massive Protests Outside Supreme Court Ahead of Unnao Rape Case Hearing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Bangladesh Wants To Buy Typhoon, Must Learn Lessons From Pakistan
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget