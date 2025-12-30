7 Feared Dead After Bus Plunges Off Road In Uttarakhand's Almora

A passenger bus met with an accident in Uttarakhand's Almora on Tuesday, triggering a major rescue operation. Initial reports suggest that at least seven people are feared dead in the incident. The bus was reportedly carrying around 12 passengers at the time of the accident.

According to preliminary information, the bus crashed near Shilapani. Soon after receiving information about the crash, the local administration and rescue teams rushed to the spot. Efforts are currently underway to evacuate the injured and provide medical assistance.

Official Confirmation Awaited

Authorities said that official confirmation of the number of casualties and injuries is still awaited, as rescue and relief operations continue at the site. Further details are expected once the situation becomes clearer.

The incident comes just weeks after five people were killed and another five injured in Champawat. The accident took place after a Mahindra Bolero carrying wedding guests plunged nearly 200 metres into a deep gorge.

The accident occurred in the early hours while the SUV, carrying 10 people returning from a wedding, was heading towards Balatadi in the Gangolihat region. The vehicle reportedly lost control before veering off the road and crashing into the gorge.

Rescue Teams Rushed To Spot

Following the incident, teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were dispatched to the site to carry out rescue and relief operations. The injured were pulled out of the gorge and rushed to nearby hospitals.

The deceased were identified as Prakash Chandra Uniyal (40), Keval Chandra Uniyal (35), Suresh Nautiyal (32), Priyanshu Chaubey (6), and Bhavana Chaubey (28).