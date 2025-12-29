Two Telangana Women Killed In Road Accident In California, US

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsWorldTwo Telangana Women Killed In Road Accident In California, US

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Two young women from Telangana, who were living in California and looking for employment, lost their lives in a car accident while returning from a trip with friends. The deceased have been identified as Pullakhandam Meghana Rani and Kadiyala Bhavana, both 24.

Both Meghana and Bhavana were natives of Garla Mandal in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district.

Educational Background And US Stay

The two women had completed their Master’s degrees. Meghana, affectionately known as Chikki, had relocated to the United States only recently. Family members said the duo were close friends and were staying together.

Family Details

Meghana’s father, Nageshwara Rao, operates a Mee-Seva centre in Garla. Bhavana’s father is the Deputy Sarpanch of Mulkanoor village. The tragic incident has left their families and the local community in a state of shock.

Repatriation Efforts Begin

US authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident. At the same time, the families are making arrangements to bring the bodies back to India, with a fundraising drive launched to meet the repatriation costs.

Fundraising Appeal

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to raise funds for the repatriation of Meghana’s mortal remains, as her family is facing difficulty in meeting the expenses.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us give my sister a dignified farewell and will mean more to us than words can express,” the appeal states

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 29 Dec 2025 04:27 PM (IST)
Telangana Repatriation California Road Accident
