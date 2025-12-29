Two Telangana Women Killed In Road Accident In California, US

Two young women from Telangana, who were living in California and looking for employment, lost their lives in a car accident while returning from a trip with friends. The deceased have been identified as Pullakhandam Meghana Rani and Kadiyala Bhavana, both 24.

Both Meghana and Bhavana were natives of Garla Mandal in Telangana’s Mahabubabad district.

Educational Background And US Stay

The two women had completed their Master’s degrees. Meghana, affectionately known as Chikki, had relocated to the United States only recently. Family members said the duo were close friends and were staying together.

Family Details

Meghana’s father, Nageshwara Rao, operates a Mee-Seva centre in Garla. Bhavana’s father is the Deputy Sarpanch of Mulkanoor village. The tragic incident has left their families and the local community in a state of shock.

Repatriation Efforts Begin

US authorities have initiated an investigation into the accident. At the same time, the families are making arrangements to bring the bodies back to India, with a fundraising drive launched to meet the repatriation costs.

Fundraising Appeal

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to raise funds for the repatriation of Meghana’s mortal remains, as her family is facing difficulty in meeting the expenses.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will help us give my sister a dignified farewell and will mean more to us than words can express,” the appeal states