Three Bodies Found Inside Car At Delhi's Peeragarhi Flyover, Probe Underway

Three people were found dead inside a car at the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday, police said. According to the Delhi Police, there were no visible injury marks on the bodies, and preliminary findings suggest the case may be a suicide.

Outer District DCP Sachin Sharma said police received a call reporting that some people may have died inside a parked vehicle. “When we reached the spot, we found three persons dead inside the car. They have been identified, two men and one woman. Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” he said.

#WATCH | Visuals from the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi, where three bodies were found in a car. According to Delhi Police, there are no visible signs of injury on the bodies, and preliminary investigation suggests it is a case of suicide.



DCP Outer District Sachin Sharma… pic.twitter.com/XcgJXpFrKb — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2026

Further investigation is underway.