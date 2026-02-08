Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesThree Bodies Found Inside Car At Delhi's Peeragarhi Flyover, Probe Underway

Three Bodies Found Inside Car At Delhi's Peeragarhi Flyover, Probe Underway

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 08 Feb 2026 07:16 PM (IST)

Three people were found dead inside a car at the Peeragarhi flyover in outer Delhi on Sunday, police said. According to the Delhi Police, there were no visible injury marks on the bodies, and preliminary findings suggest the case may be a suicide.

Outer District DCP Sachin Sharma said police received a call reporting that some people may have died inside a parked vehicle. “When we reached the spot, we found three persons dead inside the car. They have been identified, two men and one woman. Nothing suspicious has been found so far,” he said.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Video

Breaking News: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 08 Feb 2026 07:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Is Snatching Your Child’s Phone A Sin?’: Father Of Three Ghaziabad Sisters Who Died By Suicide | WATCH
'Is Snatching Your Child’s Phone A Sin?’: Father Of Three Ghaziabad Sisters Who Died By Suicide | WATCH
World
Dragon Pushes Back: China Dismisses US Claim of Secret Nuclear Test After Galwan Clash
Dragon Pushes Back: China Dismisses US Claim of Secret Nuclear Test After Galwan Clash
News
Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
Bhagwat Flags Global Hindu Support, ‘India Unbreakable’ Message Amid Bangladesh Hindu Attacks
News
Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop
Himanta Vs Gogoi Intensifies: Congress MP Calls CM’s Pakistan Charge ‘C-Grade’ Super Flop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Massive Mahapanchayat in Dehradun Demands Justice for Ankita Bhandari, Calls for VIP Name Reveal
Delhi Pothole Death: Delhi Jal Board Employee Yogesh in Custody Amid Probe
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat: “Our Work is for Values, Not Publicity” at 100-Year Celebration
Delhi One-Year Review: Nitin Naveen Applauds Reforms, Modi’s Vision, and Public Health Initiatives
HORROR IN DARBHANGA: Police Lathi-Charge Mourning Mob in Darbhanga After 6-Year-Old’s Horrific Rape-Murder Sparks Riots
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From Lakshmi Bhandar To Unemployment Doles: Mamata’s High-Stakes Bid To Lock Women & Woo Angry Youth
Opinion
Embed widget