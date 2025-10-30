Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesWho Are ‘Terrorizers 111’? Inside Dark Web Network Terrorising India With Bomb Threats

Who Are ‘Terrorizers 111’? Inside Dark Web Network Terrorising India With Bomb Threats

The group "Terrorizers 111" has targeted schools and public institutions, causing disruptions. Tracing the threats is difficult due to Tor's encryption, prompting joint investigations and digital forensics analysis.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The "Tor browser", a tool originally developed by the United States government to ensure online privacy and anonymity, has now emerged as a major challenge for Indian law enforcement agencies as cybercriminals increasingly exploit it to send bomb threats, an official said on Thursday.

The browser, which conceals a user's identity by routing their internet activity through multiple layers of encryption and servers worldwide, has been used repeatedly in recent months by a group calling itself "Terrorizers 111", he said.

Tor, also used by journalists and activists for privacy and protection from surveillance, is now becoming a weapon in the hands of cyber criminals, a senior police officer said.

The group has allegedly sent multiple email threats since August this year to schools, universities and public institutions across several cities, triggering widespread panic and large-scale security checks, he said.

While most of these threats have turned out to be hoaxes, authorities say the disruptions they cause are significant, forcing evacuations, bomb squad deployments, and massive resource mobilisation.

"The challenge with these emails is that they are routed through the Tor network, making it extremely difficult to trace the original sender," the officer said.

Each message travels through several anonymous relays spread across different countries, hiding the true IP address and location of the sender, he added.

The Delhi Police has been working jointly to trace the source of the threats. Digital forensics teams are analysing technical footprints left behind in the emails, including metadata, language patterns, and possible links to previous incidents, the officer added.

Authorities suspect that at least some of these threats may have originated from outside India, using virtual private networks (VPNs) and encrypted email services in combination with the Tor browser.

Officials also said that "Terrorizers 111" appears to follow patterns seen in earlier cases where pranksters used dark web tools to create panic and test security responses.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 10:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cybercrime Bomb Threat
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
BJP Seeks Ban On Rahul’s Bihar Campaign Over ‘Modi Will Dance For Votes’ Remark, Congress Reminds Of ‘Mujra’ Barb
BJP Seeks Ban On Rahul’s Campaign Over ‘Modi-Dance’ Remark, Congress Reminds Of ‘Mujra’ Barb
Cities
Mumbai Hostage Scare: Rohit Arya Held 17 Teens Captive To Talk To Ex-Minister, Carried Air Guns & Chemicals
Mumbai Hostage Scare: Rohit Arya Held 17 Teens Captive To Talk To Ex-Minister, Carried Air Guns & Chemicals
Education
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here
CBSE Releases Final Date Sheet For Class 10, 12 Board Exams, Check Here
Election 2025
Bihar Election: NDA To Release Joint Manifesto Tomorrow After Mahagathbandhan's 'Tejashwi Pran'
Bihar Election: NDA To Release Joint Manifesto Tomorrow After Mahagathbandhan's 'Tejashwi Pran'
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Quad In Doldrums, Make Space For G2
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget