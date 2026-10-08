Telangana Cyber Police Crack Down On Cybercrime Infrastructure, Over 100 Arrested

The Telangana Cyber Security Bureau has arrested more than 100 people allegedly involved in supplying ‘mule accounts’ and KYC documents to cybercriminals in a major two-week operation across five southern states. The operation was conducted in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, targeting individuals suspected of providing banking infrastructure used to receive and transfer proceeds of online fraud.

According to officials, the suspects allegedly acted as facilitators for cybercriminal networks by arranging bank accounts, debit cards, passbooks and KYC documents. Such accounts, commonly referred to as ‘mule accounts’, can be used to receive money obtained through cyber fraud before transferring or routing it through multiple accounts, making it difficult to trace the proceeds.

Debit Cards Seized

Police seized a large number of debit cards and bank passbooks linked to suspected mule accounts during the operation. The arrested persons are being brought to Hyderabad on transit remand for further investigation.

Officials said the operation was aimed at dismantling the financial infrastructure that enables cybercriminals to carry out online fraud. Investigators are expected to examine the bank accounts and financial transactions associated with the accused and establish their links with larger cybercrime networks.

The latest crackdown comes against the backdrop of another case registered by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau involving the alleged misuse of registered SMS headers and templates belonging to financial services companies.

In that case, the Bureau registered a case against Onextel Limited, Nimbus Adcom Pvt Ltd and TVL Media Pvt Ltd following a complaint by ValueFirst Digital Media Pvt Ltd. The complaint alleged that registered DLT headers and templates belonging to SEBI-registered entities KFin Technologies Limited and Nariman Finvest Pvt Ltd were allegedly misused to send fraudulent commercial SMSes containing malicious shortened links.

According to the complaint, KFin Technologies uses registered headers including “KFINTH” and “KFINMF” to send SMSes to investors through five authorised telemarketers and aggregators. On July 9, the “KFINTH” header was blacklisted, following which KFin discovered a purportedly fraudulent SMS carrying its header and a malicious shortened link.

No Logs Present

ValueFirst’s platform records, according to the complaint, showed no log of the message being sent through its platform. Delivery and scrubbing records instead identified TVL Media Pvt Ltd as the delivery telemarketer. The complaint alleged that TVL Media was outside KFin’s authorised chain and was connected with or routing traffic through Onextel Limited.

The complaint also referred to another allegedly fraudulent message using the same template that was delivered on July 30. It alleged that the incidents resulted in KFin’s registered headers being repeatedly blacklisted at the telecom and DLT scrubbing level during July and August, affecting genuine OTP and transactional alerts sent to investors.

A separate incident involving Nariman Finvest was also cited. According to the complaint, the company uses the registered “NARIMN” header and had authorised ValueFirst as its telemarketer and aggregator. On August 3, an allegedly fraudulent SMS using the “NARIMN” header and containing a malicious shortened link was delivered through Vodafone.

ValueFirst’s records identified Onextel Limited as the telemarketer associated with the message, according to the complaint. Onextel was allegedly outside Nariman Finvest’s authorised chain. The complaint further states that Vodafone Idea disclosed the delivery chain after repeated escalation and identified Nimbus Adcom as a reseller telemarketer upstream of Onextel.

The complaint alleges that the entities exploited the DLT PE-TM scrubbing/hash mechanism to impersonate registered headers and templates of unrelated principal entities and transmit fraudulent messages while appearing, on the face of the DLT hash, to be part of a legitimate registered chain.

Onextel was identified as a common link in the two incidents. The complaint also alleged that TVL Media was a group entity of Onextel and that both companies had the same registered address in Noida.

The complaint sought a police investigation into the three companies and identification of the individuals allegedly controlling or operating them.

Based on the complaint, the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau registered a case under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 43, 66, 66C and 66D of the Information Technology Act. The case has been assigned to an inspector of the Cyber Crime Police Station headquarters for further investigation.

The recent arrests and the earlier SMS-header case highlight the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau’s focus on the infrastructure that supports cybercrime—both the banking channels used to move fraudulent funds and the digital communication systems allegedly used to reach potential victims. The allegations in the cases remain under investigation.