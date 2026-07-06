'DMK Has Already Distanced Itself From VCK': Thirumavalavan Defends Support For TVK Government

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom VCK supports TVK government based on its secular principles.

TVK's post-election secular choices influenced VCK's assessment.

Thirumavalavan denies seeking government posts for VCK's support.

VCK clarifies its alliance status with DMK and TVK.

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan has defended his party's decision to support the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)-led government, saying it was based on principles rather than political office, while making it clear that the VCK could not have celebrated TVK's electoral victory after contesting as part of the DMK-led alliance.

Speaking at a VCK awards ceremony in Chennai's Kamarajar Arangam, Thirumavalavan said the party had criticised TVK during the election campaign and therefore could not immediately align with it for political gain.

He also rejected suggestions that the VCK had sought positions in the government, saying the party never asked for the deputy chief minister's post or any other office in return for extending support.'

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'We Had Doubts Before The Election'

Thirumavalavan said the VCK had earlier expressed concerns about TVK, including criticism that the party was influenced by the RSS.

However, he said TVK's post-election political decisions changed the VCK's assessment. According to him, Chief Minister Vijay could have formed the government with the support of the AIADMK and its allies, but instead chose to seek the backing of parties identified with secular politics.

He described that move as a courageous decision and said supporting such a stand was the VCK's responsibility.

VCK Pledges Support To The Government

The VCK chief said the party now believed the TVK leadership was committed to secularism and that its earlier doubts had been addressed.

He said the VCK had assured the government of its support and would remain a reliable ally. Thirumavalavan also expressed confidence that the TVK government would complete its five-year term and said his party would stand by it throughout its tenure.

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Clarifies VCK's Position On Alliances

Addressing questions over the party's political alignment, Thirumavalavan said it was the DMK leadership, not the VCK, that had announced the party was no longer part of the DMK-led alliance.

He said the VCK had not formally declared that it had exited the DMK alliance, nor had it officially announced that it had joined a TVK-led alliance. According to him, the party had participated in coalition discussions held on July 1, but no final decision had been taken.

Thirumavalavan added that if a new alliance was eventually formed, the VCK would be part of it. He argued that the DMK leadership had effectively signalled the end of ties with the VCK by inducting a VCK functionary into the DMK, questioning why his party was being blamed for the political developments.