A court in Andhra Pradesh's Gannavaram on Sunday remanded YouTuber Prashna Raavan, alias Bachalakura Joseph, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The court directed that Raavan remain in judicial custody until July 18 after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence.

The case was registered by Gannavaram Police in Krishna district based on a complaint filed by Janasena leader Garikapati Shivashankar, who alleged that the YouTuber was involved in sedition and other unlawful activities.

Following his arrest and interrogation, police produced Raavan before the Gannavaram court on Sunday night.

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Shifted to Nellore Central Jail

Arguments on the remand application lasted for nearly an hour. Director of Prosecutions Baira Ramakoteswara Rao represented the state, while advocate Jada ShRaavan Kumar appeared for the accused.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded Raavan to judicial custody. He was subsequently shifted to Nellore Central Jail under heavy police security.

According to reports, Raavan has been booked under provisions including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Under the law, investigating agencies can seek extended time to file a chargesheet, while obtaining bail is subject to stringent legal conditions.

Defence Alleges Misuse of Stringent Laws

Raavan's counsel, Jada ShRaavan Kumar, criticised the invocation of stringent legal provisions, alleging that the charges could attract severe punishment.

The lawyer claimed the prosecution treated Raavan's alleged tribute to Maoist leader Hidma as a criminal act and argued that the state had deployed a large legal team to oppose his release.

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He also questioned whether similar standards had been applied to past statements made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, alleging selective application of the law.

ShRaavan Kumar further alleged that authorities were preparing multiple additional cases against his client to keep him in custody for an extended period. He also accused the government of prioritising action against social media users over issues concerning women's safety, and urged it to end what he described as vindictive action.

The Andhra Pradesh government has not publicly responded to these allegations.