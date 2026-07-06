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English NewsCitiesYouTuber Prashna Raavan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody Under UAPA For Remarks Against Pawan Kalyan

YouTuber Prashna Raavan Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody Under UAPA For Remarks Against Pawan Kalyan

YouTuber Prashna Raavan, alias Bachalakura Joseph, will remain in judicial custody until July 18. He was arrested for his remarks against Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Curated By: Apoorva Gupta |  Updated at : 06 Jul 2026 11:42 AM (IST)

A court in Andhra Pradesh's Gannavaram on Sunday remanded YouTuber Prashna Raavan, alias Bachalakura Joseph, to 14 days of judicial custody in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

The court directed that Raavan remain in judicial custody until July 18 after hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defence.

The case was registered by Gannavaram Police in Krishna district based on a complaint filed by Janasena leader Garikapati Shivashankar, who alleged that the YouTuber was involved in sedition and other unlawful activities.

Following his arrest and interrogation, police produced Raavan before the Gannavaram court on Sunday night.

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Shifted to Nellore Central Jail

Arguments on the remand application lasted for nearly an hour. Director of Prosecutions Baira Ramakoteswara Rao represented the state, while advocate Jada ShRaavan Kumar appeared for the accused.

After hearing both sides, the court remanded Raavan to judicial custody. He was subsequently shifted to Nellore Central Jail under heavy police security.

According to reports, Raavan has been booked under provisions including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Under the law, investigating agencies can seek extended time to file a chargesheet, while obtaining bail is subject to stringent legal conditions.

Defence Alleges Misuse of Stringent Laws

Raavan's counsel, Jada ShRaavan Kumar, criticised the invocation of stringent legal provisions, alleging that the charges could attract severe punishment.

The lawyer claimed the prosecution treated Raavan's alleged tribute to Maoist leader Hidma as a criminal act and argued that the state had deployed a large legal team to oppose his release.

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He also questioned whether similar standards had been applied to past statements made by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, alleging selective application of the law.

ShRaavan Kumar further alleged that authorities were preparing multiple additional cases against his client to keep him in custody for an extended period. He also accused the government of prioritising action against social media users over issues concerning women's safety, and urged it to end what he described as vindictive action.

The Andhra Pradesh government has not publicly responded to these allegations.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 06 Jul 2026 11:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan UAPA Nellore Jail Prashna Ravan
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