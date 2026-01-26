Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesTamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Hoists Tricolour As CM MK Stalin, IAF Chopper Mark Celebrations In Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi Hoists Tricolour As CM MK Stalin, IAF Chopper Mark Celebrations In Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurls the national flag at Marina Beach on Republic Day 2026 as CM MK Stalin and dignitaries attend a grand ceremony in Chennai.

By : PTI | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:13 AM (IST)

Chennai, Jan 26: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi unfurled the national flag in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin and other dignitaries at the Republic Day celebration at the Labour Statue near Marina beach front here on Monday.

As the national anthem was sung, an Indian Air Force helicopter showered flower petals over the tricolour. The Governor, Chief Minister, and dignitaries stood saluting.

The occasion was marked by a spectacular march past of contingents where the Governor took the salute, and cultural events were held in the state capital.

The chief minister distributed Anna gallantry awards to the recipients.

Earlier, the CM received the Governor upon his arrival and as per custom, introduced the senior officers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and the Tamil Nadu police to Ravi.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:13 AM (IST)
Tags :
India Republic Day Chennai News MK Stalin R N Ravi Republic Day 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Lifestyle
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Republic Day 2026: PM Modi Marks 77th Republic Day In Multicolour Turban, Continues Iconic Style Tradition
Business
India-EU FTA: European Car Import Duties Could Be Slashed From 110% To 40%
India-EU FTA: European Car Import Duties Could Be Slashed From 110% To 40%
Cities
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
Delhi Police On High Alert With 30,000 Personnel, AI Surveillance For Republic Day
News
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
'India Spreading Peace Amid Conflict': President Murmu Reflects On Country's Democratic Journey
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Forensic report confirms sexual assault in Patna NEET student murder case
Breaking News: Forensic report in NEET student death triggers political storm in Bihar
Breaking News: AIMIM councillor Seher Shaikh sparks controversy over green attire remark in Maharashtra
Breaking News: Mumbai local train murder raises serious safety concerns, accused arrested from Vasai
Breaking News: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unfurls flag and inspects contingents at Chhatrasal Stadium
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Crumbling Empires: Civic Poll Debacle Pushes Thackeray And Pawar Families Toward Political Oblivion
Opinion
Embed widget